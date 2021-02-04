Will the corona vaccination become an entry ticket? The preferential treatment of vaccinated persons seems legally in order. Experts give an overview of what could apply in which industries.

Should people vaccinated against Covid-19 * receive preferential treatment?

Such considerations are legally possible.

Experts give an overview of the possible scenarios in the individual areas.

Berlin – The debate about so-called special rights for people vaccinated against the corona virus has recently picked up speed again. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had indicated in the ARD interview in the direction of vaccination refusals: “Then you might have to make differences and say: If you don’t want that, you may not be able to do certain things.”

Corona vaccination: “No entry without vaccination pass? Yes, it is legally possible “

Conversely, this would mean that vaccinated * “certain things” like going to a restaurant could be allowed again. The term special rights is actually out of place in this context, as lawyer Uwe Schlegel told the Bild newspaper explained. Because “if someone has been vaccinated and it is medically certain that he can no longer transmit the virus to other people, the vaccinated person has all the rights that he enjoyed before the pandemic.” There is therefore no legal improvement for those who have been vaccinated.

Nonetheless, immunized persons could exercise different rights than those who were not vaccinated: “Vaccinated persons who (no longer) pose a risk of infection are allowed to use all of these places (like restaurants, d. Red.) visit without restriction. Conversely, owners of restaurants and hotels can refuse entry to people who have not been vaccinated. In short: no entry without a vaccination certificate? Yes, that is legally possible. “

For leisure activities such as going to a restaurant or a concert, it may be necessary to show a vaccination certificate. As a rule, the operators decide who gets access and who doesn’t. © Rainer Jensen / Sophia Kembowski / dpa (photo montage)

Corona vaccination: “Private individuals can decide for themselves who they want to do business with”

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht * (SPD) hit a similar line in an interview with the on Wednesday Editorial network Germany: “It makes a big difference whether the state has to restrict fundamental rights or whether private individuals want to make offers for certain groups of people. Because “In principle, private individuals can decide for themselves who they want to do business with.”

It is still unclear whether such scenarios will occur. After Foreign Minister Heiko Maas initiated the question of rights for vaccinated people, parts of the federal government tried to exercise restraint. Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU) said the debate is correct, but it is premature. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer * (CSU) criticized the so-called special rights, as these would amount to a compulsory vaccination through the back door. In some industries, however, it seems conceivable that vaccinated people can receive advantages over non-vaccinated people. An overview.

Corona vaccination: what applies to a visit to the restaurant?

In the gastro industry, which has been badly affected by Covid-19, according to the current legal situation, the decision lies with the operator. A restaurant owner can therefore decide for himself who to allow access to his restaurant and who to deny it. Pubs, bars and restaurants are currently still closed. If they reopen, the decision-making power rests with the operator, as Lambrecht explains. “If a restaurant owner then only wants to make an offer for vaccinated people, it will hardly be possible to forbid him to do so under the current legal situation.”

Corona vaccination: Can my employer force me to vaccinate?

The clear answer: no. In January, a dentist in Pfaffenhofen, Upper Bavaria, came under fire because he wanted to oblige his staff to have a corona vaccination: “All employees and dentists are vaccinated. Those who do not want the vaccination will be released from work without a salary, ”the dentist says Pfaffenhofen courier have communicated to his employees.

Such threats are by no means legally covered, since there is no compulsory vaccination in Germany and the so-called prohibition of measures protects the employee if he or she makes use of his or her rights. There is currently also a discussion about whether employees even have to give their superiors information about whether they have been vaccinated or not.

In some cases it seems conceivable that non-vaccinated employees will be excluded from customer contact and given other tasks internally, such as a Verdi spokesman Bavarian Broadcasting explained. In order to protect vulnerable groups *, stricter special rules already apply to medical staff. Here, the vaccination information is also legally correct.

Corona vaccination: What is the situation in state institutions and public transport?

In the case of institutions that are necessary for everyday life in Germany, it seems to be impossible to show a vaccination pass. These include state institutions such as citizens’ offices or town halls, local public transport or grocery stores (keyword basic services). Spahn * has already assured several times that there should be no difference between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people in these areas.

Corona vaccination: as a non-vaccinated person, can I go to concerts or the stadium?

The situation is somewhat more diffuse for leisure activities that are not covered by basic services. These include, for example, going to a theater or watching a football game in the stadium. Similar to a restaurant visit, the decision-making power lies with the operator. Concert promoters have recently brought the possibility into play that non-vaccinated people need a negative corona test *.

Similar regulations could apply when visiting the football stadium. Klaus Hofmann, CEO of Bundesliga club FC Augsburg, recently said that “the thought that vaccinated people may at some point be allowed back into the stadium” is “legitimate”. Before doing this, however, it must first be decided whether spectators are allowed to enter the stadiums again. The German Football League (DFL) will meet for the next time in mid-February. Since it can be assumed that football will be one of the first to advance, other sports associations could orientate themselves on the DFL.

Like all football stadiums in Germany, the Allianz Arena in Munich remains empty. Since May 2020, games in the Bundesliga have only been maintained in the form of ghost games. © Sven Hoppe / dpa

Corona vaccination: which regulations apply to trips abroad?

The legal situation when traveling abroad is sometimes a bit complicated, as German law does not necessarily apply. In the case of flights, the airline’s transport conditions also come into play, which is why airlines are basically able to make their own regulations – although an EU-wide requirement is also being discussed. The same applies to hotel operators. With the argument of protecting other guests, non-vaccinated guests could be denied access.

As Norbert Kunz, managing director of the tourism association, told the Bild newspaper explained that a four-step strategy is currently being pursued: “Vaccination, testing, contact tracking and extensive protective and hygiene measures so that safe travel is possible again.”

Ultimately, however, it must be clarified beforehand for all these questions how long the vaccination protection lasts and whether vaccinated people are really no longer contagious. According to the Federal Center for Health Education, this could only be said beyond doubt in a few months. At the moment, it looks like the debate about so-called special rights will have continued to roll by then. (as)