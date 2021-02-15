Do greens ban single-family homes? A Hamburg district office manager explains why he finds the debate pushed by conservatives quite insane.

taz: Mr. Werner-Boelz, if you believe some liberals and conservatives on Twitter, you want to stick people in GDR prefabricated buildings. Is that correct?

Michael Werner-Boelz: No of course not. This is really nonsense.

But they prohibit new single-family houses like the ones image-The newspaper headlines, right?

That is also an erroneous assumption. In Hamburg-Nord, the district for which I am responsible, no single-family houses are banned. Wherever we have identified such houses in valid development plans, you can continue building them. And everyone who lives in a single-family house, of course, continues to live in it.

Then from the beginning: what happened?

I don’t really know myself. We want to focus on multi-storey apartment construction in newly designated building areas – and no longer designate single-family houses. This is how the Greens and the SPD agreed in the district. This course is not new at all. I can’t remember a development plan in which single-family houses were still allowed in the Hamburg-Nord district – and I’ve been active in local politics for some time.

Michael Werner-Boelz, 54, heads the Hamburg-Nord district office and is a member of the Greens.

Why do you focus on apartment building?

The power of the factual is catching up with the metropolises. Hamburg is just one example that stands for everyone. We have several thousand people moving in every year, Hamburg is a place of longing for many. At the same time, space for new buildings is scarce. So I have to provide affordable housing with limited resources.

So prefabricated buildings for everyone?

No, modern, sophisticated architecture is something completely different from DDR records.

How do we have to imagine the houses?

In Hamburg-Nord, for example, the so-called Pergolenviertel is currently being built. 1,700 apartments on 27 hectares in multi-storey houses with up to eight floors. It will be a lively, pretty residential area with parks, courtyards, playgrounds, even allotments. Pergolas are the connecting architectural element.

The single-family house is also a place of longing for many people, a dream that one wants to realize. Do you understand that people get upset about an impending ban?

Of course I understand that the subject is emotional. I’m not a single-family hater. I give everyone their little house with a garden and space for the children. But again: In metropolises we are faced with the challenge of creating a lot of affordable living space despite the limited space. Single-family houses just don’t work everywhere.

You argue that urban planning must also have a social component, right?

Yes. A single-family house in Hamburg costs around 800,000 euros. People with normal jobs and no inheritance cannot afford that. The rental market in Hamburg is as overheated as anywhere else. And when a family has to spend more than a third of their household income on rent, they run into problems. Around 40 percent of all Hamburg households are entitled to subsidized housing.

What does the urban area for which you are responsible actually look like?

Very different. We have urban centers such as Eppendorf or Hoheluft-Ost, former workers’ quarters such as Barmbek and, in the direction of the Schleswig-Holstein state border, also single-family or terraced house areas. Helmut and Loki Schmidt’s little house is also in our district.

How do other districts of Hamburg handle the issue?

Similar to us. At the state level, the coalition has agreed the Hamburg measure. Densification is required, and urban dimensions must be observed when building. Years ago, when he was first mayor, Olaf Scholz said that Hamburg had to build thicker and taller.

How do your colleagues from other parties in other cities deal with the single-family house?

I do not have an overview of the nationwide practice. But my impression is: what we are doing here is State of the art urban planning. You will hardly find any development plans with single-family houses in Munich, Cologne or Berlin either. In the country it looks different, of course, and rightly so.

In social networks, the Greens are reviled as prohibition fetishists because of their policies. How do you perceive the debate?

To be honest, I find the debate a bit crazy. It has zero relevance to reality. It’s also significant how the whole thing started …

How come?

At the beginning of the year there is a serious report in the World on Sunday published on Hamburg’s housing policy – with quotes from me. Nobody was bothered by it. After three weeks, the text was put online with another, more pointed teaser. Then everyone copied it, and sometimes it got even more wrong. Of the Focus has even insinuated that the Hamburg Senate wants to ban single-family houses. Which of course is complete nonsense.

Why didn’t you explain that to the journalists correctly?

The journalists from the Image-Newspaper or from Focus never contacted me.

What reactions did you get from citizens after the falsified reporting?

I’ve switched my presence on social media to private. Then there were wild insults, I even reported one. The worst things go to the colleagues in the district office. They process building applications and answer questions. They receive worried calls from citizens who think their home is being expropriated. Or they are afraid that they will no longer be allowed to build an approved single-family home. But we can quickly take away these fears from them.