S.If you look at how the debate about the social media campaign “Make everything tight” is going, you might think that the around fifty actors and actresses with their satire about the supposedly unsuspecting, if not deliberately evil, corona policy of the federal government and the allegedly uncritical media are wrong in content. On one point, however, some critics of the action try to confirm its co-initiator, the “Tatort” director Dietrich Brüggemann: They shout “AfD” or “lateral thinker” so loudly that they cannot stay for a second about the meaning and purpose to debate the initiative.

“Colossal Shitstorm”

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

“Fascistoid” is what the screenwriter and director Brüggemann calls the insults with which he and other participants have been covered, who are concerned with nothing more than “shaking up the narrow discourse in this country”. That this is necessary, said Brüggemann on Deutschlandfunk, proves the “colossal shit storm”. In this a broadcasting council of the West German Broadcasting Corporation finally started shooting with the demand: Jan Josef Liefers out!

“Jan Josef Liefers and Tukur and others”, wrote the WDR broadcasting council Garrelt Duin on Twitter, “earn a lot of money at ARD, they are their figureheads. Even during the pandemic, they were allowed to do their work, e.g. for the crime scene, under the best protection. With their undifferentiated criticism of ‘the media’ and democratically legitimized decisions by parliament and government, they encourage those who also want to put an end to the public broadcasters. “And because that is so, Duin added,” the responsible committees “end the cooperation -” also out of solidarity with those who really suffer from Corona and its consequences – as soon as possible. Many greetings, a broadcasting council ”.

At this point we should mention what the Broadcasting Council of West German Broadcasting is responsible for according to the Broadcasting Act and the self-description: “The Broadcasting Council”, it says, “represents the interests of the general public as a supervisory authority in the WDR. The aim is to bring the diversity of opinions and needs of citizens into the work of the broadcaster ”. According to the information from the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia, which decides on the legal basis, the WDR law, “the authority to maintain freedom of information and diversity of opinion and ensure that Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR) fulfills its legal mandate.”

The Broadcasting Council Duin apparently has his own interpretation of how “freedom of information and diversity of opinion” are to be preserved in public broadcasting – by strangling them. At least that is what the SPD politician, who was in the then red-green state government of North Rhine-Westphalia from 2012 to 2017 and who is now the chief executive of the Cologne Chamber of Crafts in the broadcasting council of the WDR, thought he had to postulate on Twitter until a shit storm hit him too , he deleted the tweet and stated that it was “crap”: “Excessive content and not appropriate for my role as a member of the Broadcasting Council. My criticism that respected people carelessly got close to lateral thinkers and other trolls remains. “

In the right corner, Duin moves the “all-round poet”, whose action has triggered an unprecedented response, so basically continues to maintain the assessment that you cannot work with people like Liefers and Tukur. Duin thus reveals a way of thinking that not only does not fit the mandate of public law to ensure diversity of opinion. It is of the same totalitarian nature that Brüggemann laments. It is not argued, but assumed and owed to contact (“promote”).

It was precisely that, as expected, within hours in the Twitter bubble that set the tone in this country. In the second round there were warning voices – from Armin Laschet on “3nach9”, from Robert Habeck, from Günther Jauch or the political scientist Ulrike Guérot on Deutschlandfunk, and referred to what is taken for granted, which is unfortunately no longer a matter of course: That one may be of the opinion , the government’s corona measures have been wrong and the media are remote-controlled. That this is allowed to be expressed, also as an embarrassing satire – which we believe is (FAZ of April 24). But then you shouldn’t be surprised that you are “misunderstood” and criticized harshly. But that does not mean that one is outside of the democratic discourse.

But these days it only works like this in the civilized part of the media landscape. In the other, “Nazi” is yelled faster than you can type a hashtag. Quite a few of the actors and actresses were immediately put to flight. Heike Makatsch, Meret Becker, Ulrike Folkerts, Ken Duken and Richy Müller (the list could be longer in the meantime) apologized and withdrew their videos. Jan Josef Liefers, however, sticks to his position that certain positions do not occur, which we consider to be decidedly ridiculous in terms of content in view of the uninterrupted debate about corona measures.

But shouldn’t Liefers play the wonderfully over-the-top forensic doctor Professor Karl-Friedrich Boerne in the “Tatort” from Münster for WDR? And should the Hessischer Rundfunk release Ulrich Tukur as LKA investigator Felix Murot? Do the broadcasters now go through the list of “seal everything” and see who regrets and who doesn’t? Is that supposed to be the result of the debate? In earnest? In this context, a resignation seems inevitable to us – that of Broadcasting Council Garrelt Duin.