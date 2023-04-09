IE-scooter chaos reigns in major German cities, and nobody wants to be to blame. There are parked rental scooters in the way everywhere, across bike paths, in parks and even on S-Bahn platforms.

Young people race around on the sidewalks, tourists jump into oncoming traffic in amazement, and someone in a hurry with appointments dashes across red between waiting cars and bicycles Rules!

Rules do apply, but they are not enforced. In Paris, therefore, the citizens have just decided that the rental scooters should be abolished. Ninety percent of those who took part in the vote were in favour.

The voter turnout was low, but as a citizen of a global metropolis one can actually expect that the elected politicians will rectify obvious deficits independently and without additional empowerment. Who else should do it? In the case of scooters, only the rental companies and the users would be eligible. Both fail for obvious reasons.

The rental companies rely on the fact that the ride with their scooters is still “super easy” and “lots of fun”, as the German provider TIER advertises. If it weren’t so super easy and less fun than any other way of progression, it would hardly make any money. That’s difficult enough anyway, the industry is in crisis. The rental company also informs that the scooters can be parked in “designated parking areas” or on the sidewalk, the latter in a way “so that you do not impede others”.

The proportion of chaotic people is noticeably high

The very fact that the prospective road user is instructed in person suggests a nonchalance that is out of place on the road. Accordingly, many park casually. This is officially forbidden in Berlin. A passage of at least 2.30 meters must remain free on sidewalks. But apart from the fact that parked cars are already protruding onto the pedestrian walkway, there are often enough e-scooters in the middle of the remaining corridor. Citizens can then report something like this to a free hotline. But if you just want to get home quickly, don’t google the number if you even know about it.

And the rental scooter drivers? They are not a uniform group, but the proportion of chaotic people is noticeably high. That’s because the scooters are fun – they’re really fun to ride, as anyone who’s done it knows. The scooters can go up to twenty kilometers an hour, have room for two – although only one is allowed – and are also readily available at night, when after four beers nothing matters a bit anyway.







If you want to get there, you walk, take the train, bus, bike, moped, car or taxi. There are also some who own their own e-scooters because they regularly have to cover short distances. On average, their drivers behave more sensibly, not least because their property is at stake, but also because they are experienced. If you want to experience something above all else, you can hire a scooter.

What’s in it for the vast rest of the townsfolk? Nothing but politics. The Minister of Transport refers to the federal states. They should take responsibility. Either they finally enforce the rules – or they throw the scooters out of the cities.