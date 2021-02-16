A.When Daniel Günther (CDU) was the first to present his proposal for a step-by-step plan to exit lockdown in Kiel at the Prime Minister’s Conference, he emphasized that it could be a “blueprint” for a uniform solution in the federal government and therefore not a separate path in the north should be taken. The Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) had barely ended last Wednesday when Günther took a special route for Schleswig-Holstein. There has been no talk of a blueprint for a long time. Instead, Kiel’s disappointment about the round seems to be deep.

A cold wind is blowing towards the Chancellery from the far north of the Federal Republic. At the MPK in January, a quote from the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD), made headlines with which, according to participants, she provoked Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) into a violent contradiction. It was about school openings, Schwesig had criticized the fact that families could not continue to be expected to do so much, while employers hardly made any concessions when working from home. Merkel is said to have replied that she would not allow herself to be hooked into torturing children.

Günther is openly disappointed with MPK

The criticism from Schwerin of Berlin cannot be ignored when it comes to vaccination management either. Nevertheless, Schwesig is also trying to stick to a strict course in the pandemic – and apart from that, the SPD politician has to assert herself for the first time as Prime Minister in an election against the CDU in September.

In Schleswig-Holstein they were usually more cautious. Günther didn’t always have it easy – in his “Jamaica” coalition, the FDP in particular had advertised for easing. But Günther managed to stay in line with the decisions in Berlin. But now he is openly disappointed that there is not much left of his blueprint after the MPK and a step-by-step plan for easing it is far from in sight.

The creation of such a plan was “not managed as many people expected from us,” he told the newspaper “Welt”. He also criticized the fact that new target values ​​such as the 35 incidence irritated people. And he created facts – even faster than foreseen in his own plan.

From Monday, primary school students should be allowed to attend classroom lessons again if the incidence in their districts or urban districts is below 100. From the beginning of March, not only hairdressers will open in Schleswig-Holstein, but also zoos and garden centers. In Hamburg, where Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) has not yet promised any easing in the coming weeks, they are not at all enthusiastic about it – and criticize Günther’s special approach.

“Can’t measure our life just by incidence values”

By contrast, Armin Laschet, the new CDU federal chairman, can now hear clearly delimiting words again for the first time. At the digital New Year’s reception of the Baden-Württemberg CDU economic council, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister warned against too one-sided focus on the incidence value. “You can’t always invent new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again,” said Laschet. “We can’t just measure our entire life by incidence values.” You have to keep an eye on all the other damage to society and the economy, as well as the incidence figures.

One catch, however, is that Laschet expressly supported the current course and thus also the incidence threshold value 35 in the latest Corona round of the state heads of government with the Chancellor. And that although he was aware of the concerns of his Düsseldorf coalition partner FDP; His deputy in the Prime Minister’s Office, Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP), had even presented a detailed step-by-step plan for easing a few days earlier, which was primarily about getting away from a strict view of the incidence value.