Again and again there is a demand that employees should work longer. There are better ways to finance the pension in the long term.

The demand comes as regularly and as expected as Easter: Employer President Rainer Dulger demands to increase the retirement age. Last was the Bundesbank; she suggested raising the age limit to almost 70 years. It is correct: Life expectancy is increasing, the baby boomers will retire in the next few years – that drives up pension insurance expenditure.

What could be more obvious, one might think, than screwing up the retirement age? The problem is that getting older does not automatically increase your ability to work longer. Practically all people who work physically have reached the limit at which they can no longer work, and this limit is well before the age of 70. In addition, there is the psychological stress caused by the increasing concentration of work in all branches.

The retirement age at 67, which the SPD almost tore apart, has long been decided. It would not be bad for social peace to let this reform sink in for a while. With each year of birth, the age limit increases in triple steps, it will not be reached until 2031 – and for many it means a de facto pension reduction because they have to give up their job beforehand.

There are other levers with which the pension can be financed in the long term. The federal government now contributes around 100 billion euros annually. The contribution has not exploded through the normal pension, but through expensive election gifts such as the “pension at 63”, from which in reality only a relatively small group of the population benefits – namely contributors who belong to certain age groups and have paid in at least 45 years. The percentage for the standard pension, on the other hand, has remained the same. If necessary, the federal government should inject more money here.

It should also not be a taboo to increase the pension contribution, which is deducted from the salary and has so far been capped for political reasons – also to enable the expensive and inefficient Riester pension, which employers, unlike the statutory pension, contribute to not a cent. It is better to pay more into your retirement during your working life than to drag yourself to the finish line in old age.