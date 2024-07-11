A video of Kamala Harris is currently circulating on the Internet. It shows the American vice president dancing through a corridor with a school band. There is drumming in the background, Harris clapping, laughing, marching along to the music. Above it is written: “Kamala and her staff after a long day of leaking information to the press.” The post is of course a joke. One of many bitter memes about the state of American politics that are being sent out these days. The video is from the 2020 election campaign. But it is symbolic of the debate that is currently taking place in the Democratic Party.