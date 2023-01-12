Four letters keep coming back in the coverage of the knife attack that took place at the Gare du Nord in Paris on Wednesday morning: OQTF. In abbreviation-loving France, these letters stand for one Obligation de Quitter le Territoire Français: an order to leave French territory.

The subject has come up because the suspect, a Libyan in his twenties who has been in France for three years, received such an expulsion order last summer. The question now is why he was still on French territory. And whether his attack could have been prevented. The police have not yet disclosed anything about the motive of the man who injured six people with a homemade stabbing weapon.

Reactions from the right

Especially on the (far) right side of the political spectrum, there is furious reaction to the news that the attacker had an OQTF to his name. Many point to the fact that the Algerian woman who killed 12-year-old girl Lola in Paris last fall also had an OQTF. And even before then, crimes were committed in France by people who should have been deported, such as the 2017 attack in Marseille, in which two women died.

“It’s always the same facts, the same stories, the same mistakes of the state,” Jordan Bardella, chairman of the radical right-wing Rassemblement National party, said on Wednesday. television channel LCI. Bardella stated that 95 percent of OQTFs are not implemented, concluding that “everyone enters France, but nobody leaves”.

Home Office figures show that less than one in five OQTFs resulted in deportation since 2013

Out figures from the Ministry of the Interior shows that since 2013 less than one in five OQTFs resulted in eviction. Due to the corona pandemic, the percentage even dropped to 6.9 and 5.6 percent in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

About 120,000 people in France receive an OQTF every year. It is about people who have entered France illegally or whose application for asylum has been rejected. They are usually given 30 days to voluntarily leave the country.

Too little space

There are several reasons why so few people are deported after those thirty days. In particular, there is far too little space in the detention centers intended for this purpose: there are not yet any in all of France two thousand places. That is not even enough to accommodate all people who must be immediately deported and/or who have committed crimes. Moreover, especially in large cities, the police do not have enough money to look for people who do not leave voluntarily. Part of the OQTFs is being challenged and often expires after time-consuming processes.

Another factor is that the countries to which people should be deported do not always cooperate. This is also the case with the stabbing man at Gare du Nord: France has no diplomatic ties with politically unstable Libya and is therefore not in a position to expel Libyans.

The authorities have repeatedly promised improvement. More detention centers have now been built and it is expected that Minister Gérald Darmanin (Interior Affairs) will announce more measures at the presentation of a new Immigration Act later this month. After Lola’s murder he said he wants to “make life impossible” for people subject to deportation orders by blocking access to social services. The thirty-day period may also be shortened.

Such measures would mean that 4,000 extra people would have to be deported every year. The question is whether critics like Bardella will be satisfied with that.