Almost all measures against the virus have now been exhausted. An FFP2 mask requirement is based solely on the principle of hope.

It was certainly well meant by the federal government to bring the federal-state meeting forward to Tuesday. Most people long for nothing more than clear information in this persistently difficult situation. When will normality return? When can I reopen my shop? Send my kids back to school? Go on vacation?

Nobody knows, and yet answers are to be provided this Tuesday: on what needs to be done to get the pandemic under control, curb the spread of the mutated variant, make infections traceable again. Prime ministers and cabinet members alike can be quoted as saying that there is no way around extending the lockdown.

But the real question is: will there be tightening? And in which areas of life are these still possible? Most of the measures concern private life. But there is still something else: curfews at night offer the possibility of checking citizens for prohibited visits outside their own household without much effort. But on the other side of the equation is the scenario of dwindling acceptance of the measures in society. The cost-benefit analysis should speak against such a curfew.

Another possibility concerns the home office. Companies and authorities are in demand here. Because the numbers show that fewer people work in the home office than in the first lockdown. Leftists in particular are therefore demanding that companies should finally be forced that previously shied away from equipping their employees with the necessary infrastructure at home. But even there, politicians are countering defenses, for example from employer representatives.

The FFP2 mask seems to be an object that everyone can agree on – the lowest common denominator. For most, it seems to be such a low hurdle that Prime Minister Söder can challenge it with the verve of the wildly determined. But experts warn against overestimating the FFP2 mask. Even if it has long been proven that the risk of infection drops drastically, it still depends on whether the mask is worn correctly, is regularly changed, the head shape does not deviate too much from the norm or whether you wear a beard.

The mask is nothing more than a mere hope: better than nothing, but little more than an interim requirement that does not demand too much from people and at the same time should give them the feeling: We are doing something for your health.