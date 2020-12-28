On Sunday the time had come: The first people in Germany were vaccinated against the corona virus. Now there were voices that there were not enough vaccines. Jens Spahn explained why that is.

The first vaccine doses against that Coronavirus * are produced and distributed.

are produced and distributed. Christian Lindner and Markus Söder demanded a faster pace.

demanded a faster pace. Jens Spahn opposed this and stated that a new production facility would be created in Marburg

Berlin – “It is in a crisis, so we need one Crisis production“, Said FDP boss Christian Lindner related to the corona pandemic. “We should meet all the requirements legally, economically, politically and technologically meet so that vaccinations can be carried out faster. It is a question of life and death, a question of our freedom and it is a question of survival for our economy too. Because she’s already in the intensive care unit, ”he said on Sunday evening in a broadcast of the picture.

Debate about corona vaccines: Lindner calls for crisis production

Lindner became more specific with the Vaccine production*. “The government should examine with the pharmaceutical industry as a whole: Where is there still capacity that can be used for the production of a vaccine?“, He said and suggests that other manufacturers strengthen production. So far, the vaccine has only been produced by Biontech and Pfizer * themselves. Lindner advocated license-based production from other producers.

The Left health politician Achim Kessler said that mirror: “According to the first civil protection law, the health minister can force companies to grant other companies a license to reproduce.” Federal government do it quickly now. “If the federal government does not exhaust all legal possibilities, it endangers countless human lives.” Markus Söder had also warned of bottlenecks and criticized the fact that there was not yet enough vaccine.

Debate about corona vaccines: Spahn warns of “vaccination nationalism”

“I do not understand this vaccination nationalism,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday in the ZDF morning magazine when asked why not more vaccine made in Germany. The production is in Germany, in Belgium the filling plant of the Biontech vaccine. “We did well with it in this pandemic to network in Europe. Together with Biontech and Pfizer, we are doing everything we can to ensure that there can be additional production facilities in Germany, such as in Marburg, ”Spahn clarified. “The aim is to make production there possible in February or March. That would increase the amount enormously. “

“I’m just amazed at one impression that is being made: As if you could ramp up vaccine production in Germany or Europe within three to four weeks,” warned Spahn. In the area of ​​pharmaceutical production, vaccines are “the most complex and demanding thing there is”. “That needs to be done in advance,” said the Minister of Health. In Marburg, these plans are in progress and success can therefore be expected quickly.

Even if the upcoming vaccinations are likely to defuse the corona situation in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn has meanwhile spoken out against special rules for vaccinated people – or even a mandatory vaccination. (lb with dpa)