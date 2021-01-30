ÜZealous cadres in a small town in northern China have sparked a debate in China about how to deal with Corona properly. In Tonghua, on the border with North Korea, the authorities locked all residents in their homes a week ago to prevent the virus from spreading. The doors were sealed with strips of paper so that no one left the house.

However, the cadres had not considered that they lacked the necessary staff to provide the trapped with food and medication. Many residents vented their anger on the Internet. Diabetes sufferers complained that they were running out of insulin. Others reported that they had little to eat other than rice. Since then, Tonghua has become the symbol of a corona strategy that fights the virus without considering humans.

The dishes should stay whole

The prominent physician Zhang Wenhong from Shanghai has now countered this with a different model: He compared the virus with mice in a china shop that you have to catch without smashing the dishes. It is about taking measures that are as precisely tailored as possible and restricting the lives of citizens as little as possible. The cordoning off of entire cities or districts and millions of corona tests are not necessary for this. The whole of China should take Shanghai as an example, recommended Zhang. After a small corona outbreak, some apartment blocks were cordoned off and 41,000 people were tested.

The debate about the mice in the china shop has long been about more than just Corona. It’s about the question of how China should be governed, about the relationship between the state and its citizens. Regional contrasts play a role here. Shanghai and the south stand for innovation, dynamism and the private sector. The north, with its capital Beijing, is power-based, bureaucratic and shaped by state-owned companies.

The economist Jia Kang sees a growing gap between north and south, which has become even more visible due to the different disease control measures. In the north there is a belief in a strong state. The virus is being fought there like in a war. That has advantages, but also “lack of rationality”. In the south, on the other hand, there is a “service-oriented government”, “higher human rights standards” and a readiness for renewal.

Criticism of arbitrariness by the authorities

Zhang, a doctor, received much praise from the public for his suggestions. The state-run Xinhua News Agency rushed to agree on Friday. The agency rarely posts comments. If it does, it is an indication that the issue is being taken seriously in the party apparatus.

“The public expects scientifically sound, precise, and refined disease control methods,” wrote Xinhua. The epidemic is an “important test” for the professionalism of the administration. The commentator sharply criticized the authorities for restricting the economy and mobility for no good reason. Some places were “hastily” and “arbitrarily” cordoned off without considering the social and economic consequences.