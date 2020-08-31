It is unclear why we have so far got off lightly in the corona crisis. Politics is overwhelmed, researchers meanwhile cultivate camp formation.

Regardless of whether you see the beginning of the Corona age in January with the first infection in Germany or in mid-March with Chancellor Merkel’s statement that Germany is facing the greatest challenge since the Second World War in the Corona crisis – Corona and Covid-19 have been around for around half a year our country firmly under control. Even if we initially misunderstood what is in store for us, the lack of awareness and attention since Angela Merkel’s speech can no longer be used as an excuse.

In view of the enormous threat to health, the economy and social structures, one should expect from a knowledge nation of the size and relevance of Germany that understanding the individual lockdown measures would become a central goal of politics and science immediately and with absolute focus. However, that is exactly what did not happen, even if such a semblance was maintained.

Ideally, one would have resorted to the apparatus developed and established over the past decades for evaluating interventions that influence the infection process. This would have included collecting all of the world’s relevant studies and arriving at a common statement on the effectiveness, risks and costs of the measures – this is the standard today and the backbone of every scientific technology assessment.

However, the reality was different. This approach was not even considered and would not have been successful, as there were almost no suitable studies and, more importantly, no time to allow anything other than lockdown as a shock response. This can also be justified retrospectively, or at least understandable, and can be considered correct under the given conditions.

Similar measures – different death rates

However, it is not correct to view the measures and closings that have taken place as the reason why Germany got off so lightly with its case, hospitalization and death rates. We have to admit that we don’t know why it worked. The knowledge gaps are bigger than the knowledge.

The diverse national comparisons in particular are still looking in vain for conclusive explanations why, on the one hand, similar measures in similar countries lead to different numbers of infections and deaths, on the other hand, very different measures show no major differences in infections and deaths. This is particularly evident in the different regulations for wearing masks between Austria, Germany and Denmark – or in a comparison with Sweden.

Just like science, politics has not contributed to the fact that today there is a stable knowledge structure regarding the use of masks, keeping your distance, disinfection and testing. Not many words need to be lost about the logistical failure of having enough masks in stock or offering tests and reporting the results back in an acceptable time.

More serious is the extensive or complete lack of concept, especially with regard to mask regulations or the selection of people who will be given a test. In fact, masks, distance and tests act more like a Bermuda triangle of knowledge than a source of reliable knowledge for necessary, decisive decisions that affect the lives of the population. Frequent changes to the regulations for mask compulsory and test offers are not the result of in-depth knowledge, but the expression of helplessness.

Science on the one hand and politics on the other hand neither work alone nor in cooperation with one another. Even if the appearance is maintained, the distance cannot be overlooked. Symptomatic, for example, is the violation of scientific standards in the presentation of study results at press conferences – even before the results are made available to the public in an early version. As an argument for such steps, lack of time is used again and again, which is allowed to play a dominant role in the current situation.

Loss of quality in research

The obvious loss of quality in corona / covid research is a result of this omnipresent time pressure, but also the enormous number of research projects, studies and scientific ventures that were more or less a mass start on the course. An Australian platform that lists studies and summaries on the subject of Corona that have already been published or are still ongoing, names enormous numbers such as over 16,000 studies; In the past week alone, 853 have been added.

These activities, which emerged in a very short time, are impressively extensive, at the same time it is difficult or impossible even for specialists to get a reliable overview. Most dramatic, however, is that all parts of this avalanche of research were initiated in an uncoordinated manner and without looking at ongoing or planned studies. This presents a picture that resembles a model project for waste: Many results are produced several times without coordination, while other questions are not answered.

The time factor is particularly important in the desperate search for suitable drugs, both for vaccines and for therapeutic agents. Here, too, science has captured it with full force, even more so than with the scientific testing of so-called non-pharmacological interventions (NPI) such as masks and keeping your distance.

Morals are brutal among scientists

The same principles of scientific evaluation apply to medicinal products as to NPIs; The possibilities for direct political influence are, however, much greater with pharmaceuticals. The gateway is formed by the approval procedures with their regulatory processes, where indispensable steps in development are skipped by order.

This can currently be observed in vaccine development in Russia as well as in China, while the US government exerts direct influence on the national approval authorities as well as on the Center of Disease Control and Prevention in order to favor emergency approvals or to withdraw laboratory tests from any verification.

Tremendous dangers for subjects

These processes are extremely questionable, as the approval routines are the result of decades of development in order to optimize the relationship between benefit and risk or damage and in any case to give the protection of test subjects top priority. Any unqualified intervention in these test steps harbors enormous dangers not only for test subjects in studies and later patients, but can also lead to very time-consuming setbacks if, for example, vaccination damage not only leads to devastating development but also to the willingness to be vaccinated.

In addition, certain behavior patterns have changed noticeably in scientific circles: There is a clear tendency towards camp formation, where belief instead of knowledge determines affiliation. Morals are also brutal among the scientists themselves. Public requests to withdraw an article are not the exception, but sometimes with aggressive formulations even more often.

Here, too, the foundation for this is being laid in science itself: The aforementioned presentation of results at press conferences with politicians, before even a halfway acceptable report has been written, is clearly a disservice. Likewise, the public interpretation of one’s own data, what measures should follow for the lockdown. This mixing of roles leads to irritation, misunderstandings and harmful perception in the public – and thus to damage to science.

A specialty of Germany is the federalism with the health responsibility in the states. This structure is repeatedly described as a strength, but this can be seriously questioned in the event of a threat from a global pandemic. How far pithy sentences about the development of infections by country chiefs on the front pages of newspapers or in TV interviews are helpful or perhaps even promote the influx of anti-corona demonstrations can only be answered speculatively.

This includes statements such as that of the Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) that the federal states tried to achieve uniformity, while the upper limit for private celebrations actually fluctuates between 50 and 500. Or the statement by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder that the virus is becoming more dangerous every day. It couldn’t be more wrong: It becomes more frequent, but not more dangerous. There is no better way to demonstrate the excessive demands of politics and the resulting chronically unsuccessful risk communication.

Even after half a year of wasted time, it is not too late to invest all your energy in competent accompanying research and to create a reliable empirical basis for fine-tuning the countermeasures. Such a basis must provide the quantitative prerequisites in order to determine the consequences of different scenarios and thus provide a basis for decision-making for politics that does not come from expert discussions in talk shows.

Whether I’m quarantined for five or nine days after a trip has enormous human and economic implications and shouldn’t be based on gut instinct.