D.he German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) demands a step-by-step plan from the federal and state governments to open up economic life. This should be done “according to nationwide uniform criteria with comprehensible rules for companies”, quotes the “Rheinische Post” from a DIHK proposal paper that was presented to Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU).

In the future, “no blanket closure of entire economic sectors should be ordered if compliance with applicable infection control measures is guaranteed through hygiene concepts plus test strategies and at the same time the mobility of citizens can be controlled with digital concepts”.

In the meantime, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has warned against hasty relaxation of the corona requirements in Germany in view of the dangers posed by the virus mutations. “The federal government and the federal states must jointly develop a sensible opening concept,” Heil told the editorial network Germany (RND). “It has to be so sure that after a few weeks we don’t have to close everything that we just opened.”

Heil: “We cannot give the all-clear”

Heil admitted that it was anything but easy to set up a reliable step-by-step plan for openings. “I can only warn that, as in Austria, there will be an on-off strategy. That would finally pull the rug out from under the feet of many who are economically active. ”A glance over the Czech border and also into parts of Austria shows:“ We cannot give the all-clear. ”

The SPD politician warned that with an opening strategy it is important to proceed carefully step by step. “All measures have to be accompanied by a good testing strategy and we have to keep an eye on vaccination progress,” he said. “Just because we’re all annoyed by the lockdown, we can’t end it with a bang.”

Treat regions with high incidence values ​​differently

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, on the other hand, called for rapid regional opening steps not only in retail, but also in gastronomy and tourism. “It is obvious that a region with high incidence values ​​must be treated differently than that with low values. That’s why you can’t just say in general that there must be no restaurant openings or Easter holidays anywhere, ”said Gassen of the Düsseldorf“ Rheinische Post ”.

The economy has long been pushing for an end to the strict restrictions. “We have to replace the blanket lockdown with targeted, effective individual measures,” said Stefan Genth, managing director of the main association of German retailers, the “Rheinische Post”.

The President of the Federation of German Industries, Siegfried Russwurm, told the newspaper: “I would like politics to define evidence-based criteria that give everyone orientation. Like this: If the incidence in a region falls below a certain value, shops are allowed to reopen. “

The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Hans Peter Wollseifer, pleaded in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” for a “nationwide Corona traffic light, from which you can read exactly under which conditions and hygiene conditions which companies can reopen”.

Lindner: Opening up is never free from risks

FDP party leader Christian Lindner is demanding immediate opening permission for shops, restaurants and gyms in regions with a low seven-day incidence of new corona infections. “Counties and urban districts that fall below the 35 incidence must be able to start immediately,” Lindner told the newspapers of the Funke media group. There are many regions where the seven-day incidence is already below 35. There, opening steps beyond schools, daycare centers and hairdressers are possible.

An opening will never be free of risks, Lindner admitted. However, that is no reason to keep the country permanently in lockdown. The question is whether risks are justifiable, for example with a view to expected migratory movements between regions with easing and regions with strict rules.

“There is no risk of crowds in schools, there are permanent memberships in fitness studios and the number of visitors can be limited in retail and catering,” said Lindner. If hairdressers with a hygiene concept are allowed to open, then this should also apply to other businesses, retail, culture and gastronomy.

In this context, Lindner called for the rapid approval of self-tests. They had to be cheap and available in large numbers, and the test result had to be reliably proven, for example with the help of an app. Under these conditions, a negative rapid test could in the future be your ticket to the theater, cinema or other.