Berlin – Some demand Relaxations, the others warn against further openings. About a week before the Prime Ministers of the federal and state governments want to discuss how things are going in Germany corona-Pandemic continues, there are very conflicting opinions.

The one that has been in force since mid-December Corona lockdown is currently limited to March 7th. The next conference between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of government of the federal states is due on Wednesday next week. In view of the recent increase in the number of infections, the federal government sees possible further infections Relaxations but currently skeptical, as her spokesman Steffen Seibert made clear.

Fear of the third wave: intensive care physicians warn of corona easing in March

The German Society for Internal Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine warned of major easing in March. Its chairman Christian Karagiannidis told the “Rheinische Post”, according to calculations, the vaccinations were not fast enough to get one third corona wave to prevent it, there should be a return to an only light one before April Lockdown like giving in November. The federal and state governments should be careful not to “lose the game in extra time”.

According to the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is the third wave of Coronavirus even already unstoppable. “We are not yet in the middle of the third wave of infections, but this has started and can no longer be stopped,” said the virologist of the “Passauer Neue Presse”.

Karl Lauterbach: Do not relax into the beginning of the third corona wave

Lauterbach therefore assumes that Opening steps need to be moved. The seven-day incidence of 35 targeted by the federal and state governments can no longer be achieved in many places. “An opening perspective must come,” wrote Lauterbach on twitter. But it must be avoided to loosen up into the third wave that is beginning and thus open the country to the rapid, area-wide spread of the virus variants from Great Britain and South Africa.

In the Seven-day incidence it is the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within this period. The value had fallen for weeks, but recently rose again a little. On Monday it was 61.0 am Tuesday it fell slightly again to 60.5*. The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI management report from Monday evening 1.05. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 105 more people. The day before he was still with 1.10 located.

Lots of people despite Corona lockdown: The people of Cologne: Inside it went outside in the sunshine on Sunday, February 21st. © Imago / Future Image

Restaurant association calls for corona easing

Despite this Corona numbers demanded the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) of the federal and state governments the rapid development of Opening scenarios. The hospitality industry now has “a right to a realistic opening perspective in the coming weeks,” said Dehoga Managing Director Ingrid Hartges of the “Rheinische Post”.

Merkel is considering a step-by-step plan for gradually exiting the corona lockdown. According to participants in a CDU presidium meeting on Monday, the Chancellor proposed package solutions for three social areas * in combination with increased corona tests. Merkel named the personal contacts, schools as well as sports, restaurants and culture.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urges caution with corona easing

However, the Chancellor also urged great caution Opening steps. According to previous plans, shops could reopen on March 7th – but only in regions where there are no more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days for three days in a row.

Government spokesman Seibert said there were already significant ones Opening steps at daycare centers and schools. In addition, the time of falling infection numbers is obviously "over at the moment". The proportion of the more dangerous variants of the coronavirus is now 20 to 25 percent – and "we have to assume that this will continue to increase".

