Aguascalientes.- The party’s candidate Brunette to the governor of the state of Aguascalientes, Nora Ruvalcaba Gámez, promised during the first debate organized by the state Electoral Institute which, if elected in this summer’s elections, will enable shelters for women who have been victims of gender-based violence.

The foregoing after pointing out that, to date, the state of Aguascalientes is the fourth most violent federal entity for females throughout the Mexican Republic, hence the need to implement actions and policies on the matter.

During the security block, Ruvalcaba Gámez emphasized that, today, insecurity is the most serious problem in the hydro-warm territory. In particular, he remarked that, in terms of femicidesaid state is in third place as one of the most deadly entities for females.

“Women need protection, they need a place to go in case of being violated in their family, by their partner or by anyone who lives in their house. Today, there is not a single shelter in Aguascalientes,” she explained.

In this sense, the left-wing standard-bearer for the ownership of the State Executive reproached the fact that there are no shelters in the locality where the women who have been the target of violence They can take refuge in their homes.

“We are going to build shelters so that women feel protected and so that they do not have to lead to femicide,” Nora Ruvalcaba assured.

In this vein, the gubernatorial candidate emphasized how elementary it is to implement public policies left aside by the governments of the PAN and the PRI in the entity aimed at safeguarding the integrity of women.

“What was the use of the municipality of Aguascalientes having a municipal president for 5 years who did not ensure the integrity and safety of women in Aguascalientes?”, he questioned, referring to Teresa Jimenezcandidate of the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance for governor.

We recommend you read:

Finally, Nora Ruvalcaba called on the state electorate to vote for her government proposal, ensuring that, during her administration, the protection of women will be ensured.