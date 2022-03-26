The cramp to Estrada. There are those who encourage the species from the State Government itself. As is known, in the State Congress, mostly made up of deputies from Morena, a review is supposedly going on that speaks of a possible removal of immunity against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. Until today, it really seems more like a “cramp” against Estrada Ferreiro. Because several of the deputies have felt attacked by the mayor. And it is that the limitations of Estrada Ferreiro have led him to fight, insult, disqualify all those who he perceives are against him. He has even insulted journalists. Estrada Ferreiro is his own enemy. He does not connect the tongue with the brain. Verbal diarrhea has led him to face many. Among them deputies from his own party, Morena, who apparently have him in their sights. But that doesn’t bother him at all. Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya touched on the subject of the supposed procedure that is being carried out in the State Congress to remove Estrada Ferreiro’s privileges. It is not the first time that he has been asked about it. And the insistence has a lot to do with the fact that the state government itself and congressional deputies insist on dealing with the issue. Rocha Moya said that he will not interfere. That he will not put the spoon of it. That it is a matter of Congress and they will know what to do. He states that he will not make any recommendations to the deputies. The answer comes from Estrada Ferreiro himself, who assured that the deputies obey the “line” that the governor sends them. And he points to some deputies as “beaters.” The alleged outrage will not pass. The deputies would not dare. And the governor less. And Estrada Ferreiro knows it.

Supervisory visit. The Secretary of Health, Melesio Cuen, was in Mazatlan yesterday. He came to personally supervise the operation of the health units that operate in Mazatlan. In this tour, Cuen included a visit to the facilities of the Hospital de Marina. Cuen is of the state secretaries who does not stay locked up in his office. He frequently visits the facilities that Salud has throughout the state. Yesterday he touched Mazatlan. That, if how long he will continue to withstand the attacks he is receiving and the “friendly” fire, that is a topic that makes him laugh.

Medications do not arrive. Something is happening with the supply of medicines to Sinaloa. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has insisted before the head of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer, on the need to supply enough medicines to public health facilities in Sinaloa. Ferrer is supposed to have promised to respond quickly. But nothing. Yesterday, Rocha Moya acknowledged that the medicines have not arrived. And that he spoke with Ferrer, who replied: “They have already been sent.” They surely come by donkey. They do not know or simply do not care that children with cancer and others who require these drugs, time is the last thing they have.

Curtains and more smoke screens. President López Obrador is used to constantly launching “smoke screens” to divert attention from the serious problems facing the country. Or also to try to minimize a “blow”. In the first fortnight of March, the Bank of Mexico reported that an inflation rate of 7.29 percent was recorded. Bad outlook. The violence in the country is unstoppable. Massacres in Michoacán, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Veracruz, to name a few. Murders of journalists, eight in less than three months. Unemployment and famine that hits the most needy. And have you already filled gas stations? Go and feel the blow.