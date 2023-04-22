Nuevo León.- There information of the alleged perpetrators of the death of Debanhiand also of authorities of Nuevo León that manipulated the data of the caseapparently to protect themexpressed Mario Escobarfather of the girl murdered a year ago.

This Friday, April 21, was fulfilled one year that him body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúaof 18 years, It was found in a state of decomposition in one of the cisterns of the motel new castileafter having missing the early morning of April 9, 2022.

For the date, today they made a March and one caravan in memory of Debanhi and to demand that the Mexican authorities fully clarify the case and punish to all responsible of the crimeboth those who they committedlike the ones that they protected.

Some 100 people participated, including relatives, friends, feminist collectives and relatives other victims of disappearance and femicidedetails the newspaper Excelsior.

In front were Debanhi's parents, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldua; first they met in the Esplanade of Heroes, from there they marched to the Nuevo León Attorney General's Office and to the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicide, later, in a caravan of vehicles, they went to the motel new castile.

The activists carried out pints, shouted slogans against the authorities, displayed banners with photos of Debanhi and other victims, and also captions such as “Corrupt government”.

On the outskirts of the nickname, the young woman’s parents delivered a message, and everyone observed a minute of silence in memory of the young woman. murderedwhose case took international relevance.

We’re Close: Debanhi’s Dad

Mario Escobar informed journalists that he has made his own inquiries and there is important information, which he has already shared with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

As will be remembered, Debanhi’s parents spoke personally with the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand shortly after the FGR took over the investigation of this case, before the faults and omissions of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office.

"We are close to the Debanhi feminicides, we are not going to rest until they rot in jail," said Mario Escobar, confirming that they have information.

“But first we need corruption to end,” he stressed, outside the Nueva Castilla motel.

He did not give names or specify details, he only stated that several are responsible and that they are being protected (Nuevo León authorities).

He added that the FGR has the opportunity to end the corruption that exists in the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Officeto point out those who manipulated the information of the case, and those who “make all the mess here.”

“Justice! We are going to have it, we are already close, very close, and we demand that the President of the Republic, the Secretary of Security, help us, support us, because we have been fighting for 365 days and we have not obtained anything. Zero detainees,” said Mrs. Bazaldúa, Debanhi’s mother, details Excelsior.

The crime

The night of April 8, 2022Debanhi went out partying with two other girls, whom she barely knew; At a certain point, she was left alone with an enforcement taxi driver, who in turn abandoned her on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, already in the early morning of the 9th: He even took a picture of her.

From then on, Debanhi was no longer seen alive. They found her body on April 21, 2022. An autopsy ordered by FGR indicated that she was murdered 3 to 5 days before her body was found.