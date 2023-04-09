Monterrey, Nuevo León.- One year after the disappearancefrom her daughter, Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúafound dead to the days, his dad, Mario Escobarreported that the General Prosecutor of the Republic has solid lines of investigation, and the FGR also indicated that the case follow on process and is being investigated as a possible femicide.

The FGR brings from two to three lines of investigation strong to clarify what really happened to your daughterconfirmed Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, reports the newspaper Vanguardia.

Although, the gentleman also regretted that the case or investigation is going at a very slow pace, it is added.

For her part, the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) continues to investigate Debanhi’s case, this federal agency confirmed, the news outlet Telediario.mx revealed in a note.

It is added that, through a request for information from Telediario, it was learned that the FGR has not closed or discarded the investigation folder, regarding the death of the young Debanhi.

Also, it is indicated that the inquiries were assigned to the Special Prosecutor for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Human Trafficking (FEVIMTRA).

And the same, it stands out, are in a “initial stage”.

The FGR points out that the circumstances related to Debanhi’s death are being investigated as a possible femicide.

They denied giving more information, saying that it is a case “in process, reserved and confidential.”

“There are already 24 folders and in the last folder, there is already a progress that we will announce in the next few days,” announced Don Mario Escobar.

Both he and his wife (Dolores Bazaldúa), he stressed, hope that the FGR comply with the commitment of solve he case from her daughter.

Don Mario remembered that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Officein his “historical truth”, declared that Debanhi’s death was an accident.

But, he added, with facts derived from a second autopsy to the body of the young woman, data were obtained that allow the presumption of a femicide.

"It is reported that this Specialized Prosecutor for Crimes of Violence against Women and Human Trafficking, integrates an investigation file for facts that appear to be the crime of femicide to the detriment of the aforementioned victim (Debanhi). In this sense, we must emphasize that said investigation is in the initial investigation stage," read FGR's response to the news outlet Telediario.mx.

Against State Prosecutor’s Office

Don Mario Escobar manages the possibility of set responsibilities against officials of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Officefor being omitted.

Due to the failures of the State Prosecutor’s Office, Debanhi’s father requested the intervention of the FGR, this during a visit made by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to Nuevo León, thus, with the entry of FGR, the exhumation of the body and a second autopsywhich made it possible to establish that Debanhi is a possible victim of femicide, by suffocation, which occurred three to five days before her body was found inside a disused cistern of a motel.

signs of femicide

The entry of the FGR and new analyzes made it possible to establish that the young Debanhi died of suffocationand not as the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office said, in a contusion deep of skull (by falling into the cistern about 4 meters deep).

It was also discovered that although Debanhi was missing for 12 days, it is estimated that died in between three to five days before her body was found, which was on April 21, that is: she disappeared on the 9th at dawn, but it is believed that she died (or was killed) between April 16 or 17 and on the 19th.

The case of Debanhi’s death was transferred to the FGR, after the issue became internationally known and because the president of Mexico, AMLOHe offered his help.