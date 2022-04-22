New Lion.- Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Escobarhas made a series of statements to the media, after the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the body of a woman was found in a cistern, however, the father was surprised to ensure that the taxi driver harassed the young woman and for that reason he would have gotten out of the taxi.

Mr. Escobarsaid he had evidence that his daughter had gotten out of the taxi because the driver tried to touch her breastseven assures that there is proof of it, because with a video in which you can see Debanhi get out of the taxi

In the video you can also see the young woman who missing since last April 9approach the entrance of the Alcosa company to request help, explained the girl’s father, as reported by the López-Dóriga Digital media outlet.

“I guess that my daughter couldn’t stand the bullying. The taxi driver Juan David harassed my daughter and she had to get out, “he told the media.

Also, in his statement, he publicly accused Juan David, of having been the trigger for her daughter’s disappearance, “because my daughter should not have gotten out of the car,” she said.

The discovery of the body

On the afternoon-night of this Thursday, April 21, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) cordoned off the surroundings of the Motel Nueva Castilla in Escobedo, Nuevo Leonas part of the investigations into the disappearance of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.

The security instance reported through a press release that at inside of a tank They found the lifeless body of a young woman, whose personal characteristics were not reported.

The work to recover the female corpse they were complicated by the depth, presence of water and conditions of abandonment of the cistern located in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

Relatives of Debanhi Susana they were notified by the authorities about the discovery of the body and they moved to the well located in the vicinity of the Nueva Castilla Motel.