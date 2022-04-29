New Lion.- Mario Escobar, father of Debanhia young woman found dead in the state of Nuevo León, revealed at a press conference that when he gets home he is still talking to his daughter like he normally didalso mentioned that he has been very patient, has tried to control himself and be very strong in the face of the situation.

The pain of losing a child is very great, this is what the Lord has shown mario escobarwho, from day one, together with his wife, have not given up in the search for justice for Debanhi.

During a small press conference given by Mr. Mario Escobar on Thursday, April 28, outside the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Femicidesreleased several details about the investigation that is being carried out into the death of his daughter.

Debanhi’s father mentioned that he now feels more secure in the actions that are being carried out in the investigation since he now has the support of several institutions.

“Now I have a lot of hope, the support of the federal government is coming, the support of the national observatory is coming, the support of Conavim is coming, the support of the security secretariat and the national search commission is coming.”

What attracted the most attention among those present was the moment in which Debanhi’s father revealed a very personal moment that he is experiencing at home.

“I destroy myself at home, alone, in my daughter’s room, but until then, I try to control myself outside, because I am the strong one and my wife gives me that strength,” said Debanhi’s father.

Mario pointed out that his wife gives him strength, and that she is his better half, but “the whole orange was our Debanhi”, he also commented that every time he comes home he yells at his daughter for dinner and the words he said to her.

“I keep yelling, when I get home, “Debanhi, where are you? Come on, let’s go to dinner,” he yelled the words I told him.” Mr. Mario mentioned.

The Debanhi’s father He also announced that later he could make an association to help other people who go through a similar situation.