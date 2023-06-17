Several months ago, Mario Escobarfather of Debanhi Escobar, asked Danna Paola as a possible actress who would star in the series about the femicide of his daughter, but this time he expressed that he does not want the singer to participate in the production.

During an interview for the program ‘Come the Joy’the parents of the young murdered in Nuevo León, they thanked Danna Paola for her interest and support in joining the audiovisual project that is planned to detail the Debanhi’s death.

Despite the fact that the interpreter of ‘hey paul‘ expressed that she would be delighted to participate, it seems that she would have been rejected.

“I would love it, of course, I think that in the end part of bringing these stories to the screen, they have to be done with a lot of respect, especially for the justice that still needs to be done in the case,” said the Mexican artist.

That is why Debanhi’s parents said that “We did listen (Danna Paola’s statements) and we are grateful for that comment she made and for siding with us, supporting us as a woman,” she said.

However, there was a drastic change of plans, since at first it was believed that it would be a bioseries about his life, but now it will be a journalistic documentaryto prevent Debanhi Escobar from being revictimized.

“A documentary will be made, which would be the most appropriate thing for us, because a series or a miniseries would be like a re-victimization of Debanhi, so we don’t want to do that.”

For this reason, many users remember that at the beginning of the year, Mario Escobar said that he wanted Belinda or Danna Paola to star as Debanhi in his bioseries, where they would narrate the death of the young woman found in a cistern next to the Nueva Castilla Motel, in New Lion.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp