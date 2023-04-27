One year has passed since one of the feminicides that has shaken all of Latin America was committed. The death of Debanhi Escobarthe 18-year-old girl who was found in Escobedo, Mexico, after being missing for several days, continues in impunity.

Escobar’s body was found 13 days later inside a four meter deep cistern in Nuevo León, Mexico.

The parents of the young Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazalduathey spoke for CNN They expressed their indignation since, to this day, the culprits who took the life of their daughter have not been found.

“It seems like yesterday that he left the house and we still haven’t taken it in. We have not had a duel because The alleged perpetrators have not been found. We feel that our daughter is not resting in peace because there has been no justice,” said Mario Escobar for CNN.

Escobar’s father also indicated that his daughter died “deprived of her freedom, violated and suffocated.” Debanhi’s family reported that sTwo autopsies and three necropsies have been performedone of them was paid by her parents, for this reason Mario Escobar affirms these conditions in which he believes his daughter died.

It is known that the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office is carrying out the investigation, but several inconsistencies have arisen in the process, which were recognized by Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, prosecutor on duty and, for this reason, Two public prosecutors have been dismissed.

“We continue in the tenor of seeking that justice, of finding the truth so that our daughter can rest and we have some peace. We love our daughter when we had her alive, we continue to love her after 365 days without her and we will continue to love her until we are together with her again,” said Dolores Bazalduá, the victim’s mother, to CNN.

After the passing of a very painful year for Debanhi’s family, they assure that they continue to fight to clarify what happened to their daughter and do justice.

“It has been a year of solitude, a year of silence in our house because our daughter was everything to us. It was the joy of our house,” the young woman’s mother told the program.

The mother added that “every month we have brought feelings, mixed emotions, sometimes anger, impotence, sadness because since the case has not been expedited and well You feel enormous helplessness because who to complain to, we ask, we ask and there is nothing”.

In 2022 in Mexico there were committed 952 femicidesaccording to official figures.

