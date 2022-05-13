Debanhi Escobar was murdered and sexually abused before she died, according to the second forensic report requested by the family of the young woman, found dead in a cistern in Escobedo, Nuevo León, Mexico.

(Also read: Debanhi Escobar: they carry out a new inspection at the motel and find more cameras)

The results of the opinion were published by the newspaper EL PAÍS, to which it indicates that it had access.

The foregoing rules out the hypothesis that derives from the first official autopsy issued in recent weeks by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, which indicates that the cause of death was due to a possible accident.

(Also: Debanhi Escobar: what did Gustavo Soto do on the day of the disappearance?)

In the opinion requested by Mario Escobar, father of the 18-year-old girl, it is stated that she was hit several times with a “blunt agent” to the head and died before reaching the water tank.

“This is a violent homicidal death,” the text concludes. And the body presented “traces of a violent sexual relationship.”

(Keep reading: Debanhi Escobar: his identification is found far from the motel)

Since the discovery of her body, many women have come out to protest demanding justice. Photo: Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP

What’s the case?

The still unsolved death of the teenager Debanhi Escobar exposed the drama of the thousands of disappeared and the risks faced by women in Mexico, but also a questionable judicial and media handling of the case.

Three weeks after the discovery of the body on the outskirts of Monterrey (north), All the hypotheses remain open, from a femicide to an accident, while accusations of incapacity rain down against the authorities.

Between investigative failures and an apparent lack of progress, the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office has only confirmed that she died of a blow to the head and was found in the underground water tank of a motel, 12 days after her disappearance after attending a a party.

Hotel where they found the body of a woman with the clothes and crucifix of Debanhi Escobar. See also UniCredit, Orcel promises 16 billion to shareholders in 3 years. Boom in Piazza Affari

Investigators had inspected the site four times before the find. Two officials from the Public Prosecutor’s Office were dismissed for “errors” and “omissions.”

“We have a lot of evidence that Debanhi was killed and planted (put in the well),” says her father, Mario Escobar, who hired an autopsy and denounces threats against her.

This Friday he will be received in Monterrey by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The indolence and little capacity to investigate, the criminalization of the victims and the risk of impunity are repeated,” says Valeria Moscoso, a specialist in psychosocial work.

EL UNIVERSAL (GDA) / MEXICO and EFE