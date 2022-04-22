The employees of Motel Nueva Castilla were the ones who alerted the authorities in Nuevo León about fetid odors emanating from the cistern in disuse of the property, a place where they would later find the body of a woman, related to the young woman Debanhi Escobar.

“The alert is given by employees of the motel itself, due to the fetid odors that were beginning to be released from that place,” explained Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection.

He indicated that after speaking with the prosecutor of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, it was indicated that The body has already been rescued from the cistern, and it was taken to the forensic medical service to do the necropsy and to be able to genetically check if it is Debanhi.

“However, they point out to us that there was a crucifix that coincides with the one that (Debanhi) was wearing, as well as the clothes that were revealed at the last moment in which there is a graphic image of Debanhi herself.

It should be noted that on April 20, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Nuevo León carried out a search on the south side of the Nueva Castilla motel, near the place where a driver abandoned Debanhiand at that time, the investigation did not yield positive results.

My daughter is dead, I’m upset and I don’t know what to do

Mr. Mario Escobar is sure that the body that was found in the abandoned cistern a few meters from the Nueva Castilla motelin the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, is the Debanhi Susana Escobar.

“For believing in the prosecution, I apologize to my family, there were many days and the prosecution did not do their job correctly,” he declared. Mario Escobar after recognizing the clothes and shoes his daughter was wearing on April 9, when he disappeared.

“The heart of my wife and mine asked, demanded… My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do, I’m upset because I was wrong, I believed the prosecutionthey never gave me the volumes, I asked them for copies, it is my right as a victim, I never had them in my possession, because they did not do their job, ”he continued during the press conference he gave during the early hours of the morning.

