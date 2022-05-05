Friday, May 6, 2022
Debanhi Escobar: they find his identification very far from the motel

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World
close

Debanhi Escobar

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9, 2022 and was found dead two weeks later.

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9, 2022 and was found dead two weeks later.

The Police had already checked the area on April 19 and had found nothing.

On April 21, the body of Debanhi Escobar was found in an abandoned cistern in a motel in Nueva Castilla, Nuevo León. Although his body was located two weeks ago, authorities have continued to investigate. in order to reveal if he suffered an accidental death or if he was the victim of homicide.

This Thursday, May 5, The identification of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was found in one of the gardens of an apartment complex called Condominios Constitución, in Monterrey.

This urbanization is located 17 kilometers from the Nueva Castilla Motel, where Debanhi was last seen and where her body was found.

According to Mexican media, the residents of the area were the first to notice and notified the Police. Presumably, the Debanhi State Workers National Union card was found, a document used by the 18-year-old for medical consultations.

Finding this new clue, the authorities are interviewing the residents of the area to see if they can obtain more information about what happened and how this document ended up there.

On April 19, the Police had already searched one of the apartments in the place where it was said that there were Debanhi’s belongings, but they had found nothing.

