The disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar has not only shaken Mexico but also Latin America. His father Mario Escobar has been the most interested in answering the questions that have arisen around the case.

The man on several occasions has pointed out negligence on the part of the Prosecutor’s Office. In fact, through a video on his YouTube channel, Mario said that After a search of the Nueva Castilla motel, new graphic material was found that may be key to the investigation.

Last Wednesday, May 11, authorities decided to carry out a new inspection in the place where the young woman had entered minutes before her disappearance.

After hours of searching, other security cameras and his parents, who were present during the police coverage, were found. they asked to check room 174.

Apparently, this would be key to the case, because It is possible that inside the room they found biological traces of the young woman.

This is how Mario Escobar made it known in his video: “For our part, my wife and I requested that they check one of the rooms, 174, in which a liquid was used to check if there was any blood residue or any other situation.”

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9, 2022 and was found dead two weeks later. Photo: Instagram: @Debanhi.Escobar

The Special Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women was in charge of analyzing the sheets and the bed. The results will be announced in the coming days.

And although new important details came out for the development of the investigation. Mario Escobar pointed out that this procedure should have been carried out before.

“More information continues to arrive, unfortunately the information that arrives, a long time has passed, what a pity that with our society in this case it has been like this, if it had been a singer or some other person, the information would have flowed immediately,” he reported.

How is the case going?

Debanhi was an only child and a criminology student. Photo: Instagram: Debanhi Escobar

In the next few days it will be determined whether the Prosecutor’s Office was negligent with the autopsy of Debanhi’s body.

As reported by the young woman’s father in previous days, more than three differences were found in autopsy results ordered by the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of Nuevo León and the one that he additionally requested from another group of specialists.

On the other hand, the head of the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women, Griselda Núñez, declared at a press conference that the car that Debanhi took the night of the party has nothing to do with his death.

“There is a couple that requests the service and that is captured by the exit pen in which it is seen that they leave walking towards the Laredo highway. Later, in the camera of the restaurant, the person who boards the vehicle is observed, ”says Núñez.

