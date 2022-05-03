The disappearance and death of Debanhi Escobar remains unsolved. There are many unknowns, contradictions and gaps surrounding the caseMainly, because the justice of the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, presumes that the young woman accidentally fell into the cistern of the Nueva Castilla motel, where she was found.

Given the hypothesis, the victim’s family has asked for justice to be done, as they are sure that Debanhi’s death was not accidental. In fact, Mario Escobar, father of the criminology student, ordered an independent autopsy to be carried out on the body of his daughter.

At a press conference, Escobar assured that the expert opinion showed that his daughter had more blows, in addition to the bruise on the head that, apparently, would have been the one that caused her death.

The results, according to the father of the young woman, have notable differences with those delivered by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, so they hope that with the findings of the independent opinion, what happened to Debanhi will be clarified.

“Yes, there are differences, from the tennis shoes that were not on or tight on my daughter’s feet and well, yes, I say well, there we found a very specific difference that somehow has to be analyzed, checked and verified why they were not on.The man explained.

Another of the inconsistencies, according to Escobar, is that her daughter’s bag was not with her when her lifeless body was found. However, he did not give more details so as not to affect the investigation, but assured that as soon as the comparison between the autopsies is made, it will reveal what his investigators found.

On the other hand, she sent a message to her friends that she was with Debanhi the night of her disappearance. She asked them to tell the truth and wish them a long life.

“That they tell the truth, that they are not afraid, that society wants to know. May God bless them, they were my daughter’s age, and I hope they have a long life as she did not have my daughter. That I am devastated and that God bless them, that they tell the truth, if they feel threatened, then let them speak upDebanhi’s father mused.

In addition, he ruled out that his daughter used drugs and stated that, although the toxicological test came out positive, it is not a relevant factor in the investigation, since he rules out that it was an accident and assures that it was a femicide.

