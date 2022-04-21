Seeking Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazalduathe 18-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, April 9 in Mexico, spread throughout the country, as the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office asked the authorities of all entities for their collaboration to find her.

He pointed out that in several entities such as Tamaulipas, Durango and Baja California, state prosecutors have carried out actions related to the case, but so far the results have been negative.



Debanhi is 18 years old, an only child, a criminology student who disappeared after being in a venue for events in Monterrey. According to the inquiries, this is Debanhi’s route after leaving the party he attended:

1. Fifth Venice in Nueva Castilla Escobedo in Nuevo León. Place of the party that Debanhi attended:

2. Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway. Here they took the photo that went viral:

3. Alcosa International Transport. The last point where security cameras caught her. Here Debanhi would have asked for help after allegedly being abandoned by a taxi driver.

However, the Prosecutor’s folder also pointed to another path that led them to an apartment where they were looking for the young woman’s belongings.



It was through the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons that the Condominios Constitución Housing Unit was accessed, in the center of Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León. The area is 17 kilometers from the road where Debanhi was photographed.

They search motel in search of Debanhi

The most recent search that the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León has carried out has been on the south side of the Nueva Castilla motelnear the place where a driver abandoned her 12 days ago during the early hours.



This diligence also did not yield positive results in the course of the investigations, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

‘We are broken, but I have faith that Debanhi is alive’: dad

Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Susana Escobar, pointed out that after 12 days of not knowing about his only daughter, Both he and his wife are broken inside and desperate, but have faith and hope that they will soon find her alive.



He mentioned that during Tuesday night and early yesterday morning, he and his wife, Dolores, were in the Prosecutor’s Office reviewing videos that companies in the sector had provided to the authorities, in order to try to find clues to locate Debanhi.

He apologized for being hermetic and not revealing what he saw in the videos, because he does not want to hinder the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Officewhich at the time will determine if there is one or more involved, in order to proceed to determine responsibilities for the non-appearance of the young woman.

“What matters to us is finding his whereabouts. Nothing is ruled out, all lines of investigation are followed, ”she assured.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)