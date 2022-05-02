The disappearance and death of the young Debanhi Escobar is still shrouded in mystery. The 18-year-old girl lost track of her in the early hours of April 9 after leaving a party. Thirteen days later, her lifeless body was found in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla Motel, in Nuevo León, Mexico.

This weekend, Juan David Cuéllar, the taxi driver who saw her for the last time, gave more details about what happened that morningwhen it was recorded on security cameras that Debanhi got out of her vehicle after her friends put her on board to be taken home.

According to local media, the taxi driver confessed during an exclusive interview with N+ Monterrey what had happened that night.

According to Cuéllar, Debanhi and her friends requested her services through an application.

However, he said that the first destination they went to on the night of April 8 was not the Quinta Diamante in the municipality of Escobedo, where a party was held that they attended before the disappearance, but rather his first stop was in San Nicolás de los Garza. However, the girls arrived too late and the party was already over.

Debanhi, an only child and criminology student. Photo: Instagram: Debanhi Escobar

Cuéllar said that, during the trip to San Nicolás de los Garza, Debanhi traveled in the front seat and her friends Sarahí and Ivonne in the back.

Upon arriving at the celebration they were received by a group of young people, who made them see that it had already concluded, reason why they asked the taxi driver to transfer them to the municipality of Escobedo.

The man also said that one of Debanhi’s friends asked him for his phone number so that he himself would pick them up at the end of the party at the Quinta Diamante. In fact, Juan David Cuéllar assured that around 4 in the morning he returned for the young woman.

The driver recalled that, after getting into the car, Debanhi told him: “Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead. It’s starting, it’s starting.”

After advancing a section, Cuéllar pointed out that the young woman asked him to stop a few meters ahead of the Quinta Diamante and later began to cry..

While Cuéllar’s car was stopped, Debanhi’s friends passed by in another car.

“She sees them pass by and that’s when she starts to say that I brought her from the party, I told her: ‘no friend, I didn’t bring you from the party, I was working,'” Juan David assured.

“She turns around angry, as if I had done something to her at the party. Because she mentioned a lot that I was with her at the party. I think she got confused,” she added.

Then, according to Cuellar, Debanhi asked him to leave her in another Quinta, which was on the same block, to which he agreed, since, according to his statements, he trusted that nothing would happen to him because there were people near the location.

However, the young woman asked him again to drop her off at another place, but the taxi driver refused: “I tell her: ‘no, not there, my friend, because it’s in the mountains and it’s very dangerous. I can’t leave you there.’”

After that, Debanhi agreed to be taken to her home, the taxi driver said, but when she was on her way home, according to the driver, Debanhi Escobar asked her to stop and got out of the car.

The taxi driver maintains that he waited to see if the young woman changed her mind and decided to resume the trip, but it did not happen.

“I turn to see her and I think she is going to vomit. I stood up, she took off the safety and she got out. She gets off on the side of the road (…) I stayed there for a minute, then I see that she jumps onto the platform. I kept parked for about three minutes, to see if she would repent, ”she narrated.

The man claimed that he left the scene after seeing that Debanhi had no intention of returning to the vehicle.

In addition to recounting the facts, the taxi driver denies the accusations by Debanhi’s father, who assures that Juan David Cuéllar harassed his daughter.

Moreover, during a press conference, Mario Escobar, Debanhi Escobar’s father, says that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office showed him videos where he observed that the taxi driver who picked her up touched her breasts without her consent, which triggered her to go down to.

The questions about that night are getting bigger and bigger. The case is still under investigation. However, so far there is no certainty as to what happened to Debanhi Escobar.

