One of the videos released by the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office shows the moment when a car parked at dawn on April 9 outside the Nueva Castilla motel, place where the body of the young Debanhi Escobar was found.

(In context: The mystery surrounding the death of Debanhi Escobar in Mexico)

“This new evidence is information that comes from the videos, from that meticulous analysis that is done to the videos,” revealed Griselda Núñez Espinoza, head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Femicides, in an interview with Azucena Uresti for Radio Formula.

In the recording captured by a camera installed inside the motel restaurant, it is observed that at 05:47:14 on Saturday, a vehicle stopped on the side of the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway, just in front of the door of the establishment. Then one sees a silhouette getting into the car.

(Also: Debanhi Escobar: although they investigate femicide, they outline that it was an accident)

“I understand that due to public opinion, various people have analyzed the content and have told me that one can see in different images one where there is a person boarding a vehicle, that is information that was already inside the videos, and The corresponding investigations have been carried out to identify all the vehicles, not only from that camera but all those that are inside the motel reception and each one of those people has been called to testify.”

He pointed out that this vehicle had already been detected and that it is being thoroughly investigated. to each of the people who entered the motel to collect the corresponding testimonies.

(Also: Debanhi Escobar faced a group of men, reveal new videos)

Is the person getting into the car Debanhi?

The official specified that the Specialized Femicide Prosecutor’s Office has only four points where the images have been positive with characteristics of a person like Debanhi and “It is information so far confirmed and this last image is not confirmed,” he said.



“Debanhi’s exit from the motel is not perceived”, Griselda Núñez Espinoza added.

THE UNIVERSAL

MEXICO

GDA