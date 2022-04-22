After recognizing the clothing he was wearing on the day of his disappearance, Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, denounced that there were irregularities in the search; however, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office in Mexico has not yet confirmed his identity.

I demand justice, that it be clarified why Debanhi disappeared

Mr. Mario Escobar is certain that the body found in the abandoned cistern a few meters from the Nueva Castilla motel, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, is the Debanhi Susana Escobar.

For believing in the Prosecutor’s Office, I apologize to my family, it was many days and the Prosecutor’s Office did not do its job correctly, “said Mario Escobar after recognizing the clothes and footwear that his daughter was wearing last April 9, when she disappeared.

“The heart of my wife and mine asked, demanded. My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do, I’m upset because I was wrong, I believed in the Prosecutor’s Office, They never gave me the volumes, I asked for copies, it is my right as a victim, I never had them in my possession, because they did not do their job, ”he continued during the press conference he gave at dawn.

Affected by the finding, he denounced that the authorities did not give him the copies corresponding to his daughter’s case file, in addition to not allowing him access to the area to see the work of the authorities.

Put yourself in the role of us and you will feel what we are feeling

“I demand justice, that it be clarified why Debanhi disappeared, at what moment they knew and did not inform us, where they always brought us everywhere. When we got here they didn’t give us the space that by right we have to be observing in an area, a few meters away, that was here behind this fence. They don’t let us in, they didn’t give us any information, maybe because she wasn’t his daughter. Put yourself in the role of us and you will feel what we are feeling, ”she expressed.

Through tears, he said, “Forgive me, that’s all I have to say.”

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)