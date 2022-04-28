The case of the young Mexican Debanhi Escobar, who appeared dead with bruises on her head in a motel cistern, maintains secrecy in their relatives, acquaintances and the public opinion that expects a prompt resolution by the judicial authorities.

The 18-year-old criminology student had attended a party in the company of her friends. When she left at dawn on April 9, she got into a digital platform taxi and would have had an altercation with the driver, so she chose to get off on a desolate highway. Since then it is not clear what happened.

After more than 10 days of searching, she was found dead at the Nueva Castilla motel, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico. Her family demands answers and maintains that the young woman would have been a victim of harassment. In addition, they insist that the authorities have not been diligent in carrying out the investigations.

Why was he running?

On Wednesday afternoon, some Mexican media revealed videos of Escobar walking and, in a few seconds, running towards what appears to be the motel, where she was found dead.

However, the television network “Milenio” reconstructed the route of the young woman long before, thanks to the security cameras.

One of the first footage was captured in a store at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Debanhi appears with her two friends, Sarahí and Ivonne, buying what would be a bottle of liquor.

Other videos show the group getting out of a white vehicle that, according to the aforementioned media, would be Juan David Cuéllar’s taxi. That is to say: Debanhi and her friends arrived at the El Diamante farm, the place of the party, at 1:20 am on Friday, April 9. They were not alone, because it is seen that after getting out of the car they met other people and proceeded to enter the party site.

“They had been looking for other parties that were already over. Then they came to this place. It is mentioned that they did not know the host or who organized the party, but they were allowed to enter“Says the chain’s journalist.

Only about 25 minutes passed until at 1:45 am, the same security camera outside the farm captured Debanhi running while a person in a white shirt chases her.

The subject who went after her tried to stop her, to which the young woman responded with slaps to the face and kicks, in an apparent sign of defense. A few moments passed before other people came, apparently to mediate the problem, but she continued to confront them.

In fact, Escobar’s friends recalled that episode in an interview with the ‘Televisa’ network.

“She gets silly, that we leave her alone, that she doesn’t care, that her parents were lawyers, that she would give us money if we let her. After that, she runs out alone to the pool and as if she wants to jump. I stop her and tell her to calm down, she starts waving her hands and telling me to leave her alone. I back up and she starts running around the poolSarahi said.

Another boy wanted to calm her down and she insisted that they leave her alone, so she ran out of the farm.

‘He didn’t want to give me his address’

Around 3:50 am another security camera, accessed by the media outlet ‘Milenio’, reveals Juan David Cuéllar’s taxi arriving at the farm. Debanhi got into the car as two other people, who have not been identified, talk to her and the driver.

Cuéllar claimed that Debanhi was tearfully complaining about the behavior of her friendsAfter that, he asked if he could stop the car and if he had a charger for his phone. He stopped and she moved to the front seat without telling the driver where she wanted to be taken.

“She didn’t want to give me her address, she just turned around, she acted like she was angry. I really couldn’t say where she wanted me to take her, “said the man in a conversation with the media ‘Info 7’.

Debanhi took the taxi in front of the farm where the party was taking place. See also Ukraine finds a huge mass grave next to Mariupol with thousands of corpses Photo: Screenshot of ‘Millennium’.

According to Cuéllar, the young woman did not give him the address and asked him to stop in the middle of the road, where he himself took the last photo that was released to report his disappearance.

Of course, the driver assured that he did not touch or harass her, as Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, has said.

Since then, it is not clear what happened. Videos from other cameras show the woman running and entering the motel, but it is not known why she ended up in the cistern dead.

“Inside the cistern they found the body and its belongings. Out of respect for the family, we will not reveal what we have been told off the record about what she had in her bag.“, concluded the journalist of ‘Milenio’, Azucena Uresti.

Thus, the investigations continue to clarify the reason for his death, in a case that has shocked Mexico and part of Latin America due to the mystery and the loose ends.

