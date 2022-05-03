A great commotion has generated in Latin America the death of Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla Motelin Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

There are several theories that have been handled about this case in recent days. Although the authorities have not ruled out a femicide, they have found evidence that could point to the conclusion that it was an accident.

Debanhi, before disappearing on April 9, I had been partying with several friends at the Quinta El Diamante. One of the hypotheses that the authorities handle indicates that, apparently, the young woman was drunk and she fell into the cistern by accident, where she was found dead 13 days later.

No person is observed looking for her or following her

The State Prosecutor’s Office recently revealed several images in which someone is seen, who according to the authorities is Debanhi, who runs into the Nueva Castilla Moteldespite the fact that no one was supposedly chasing her.

“She remains at least 20 minutes in a corner of the restaurant’s garden, in those 23 recorded minutes, no person is observed looking for her or following her,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

more dead women

His search continues in Mexico. She has been missing for over a week. Photo: Social networks Debanhi Escobar

The investigation into the death of Debanhi is still open and they have not yet reached conclusionsHowever, this search process would be revealing a harsh reality of disappearances and deaths of women in that sector of Mexico where the young student was found dead.

Meanwhile, Imagen Noticias, from the Mexican channel Zea, announced this Monday that other two women were found dead in the facilities of the Nueva Castilla Motel, but that the people surrounding this place do not want to report these cases due to a series of threats of unknown origin that they have received on their mobile phones.

Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, has also publicly denounced being the victim of threats since he began the investigation into the disappearance and death of his daughter.

The same news program denounced that people who live around the Quinta, where Debanhi was partying with her friends, have received threats after handing over the videos recorded by their security cameras to the authorities, but that they are also not willing to make the complaints. formal for fear of losing his life.

It should be noted that the former secretary of the Women of Nuevo León, Alicia Leal, recently assured that in this area where Debanhi was the night he disappeared, cases of white slavery have been reportedfor which he considered that the authorities should not rule out any line of investigation.

