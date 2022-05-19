The Mexican government announced this Thursday that will perform a third autopsy on the body of Debanhi Escobaran 18-year-old girl found dead almost a month ago in a motel in the northern state of Nuevo León, whose alleged femicide remains unsolved.

(Read: Debanhi Escobar’s father spoke of the revealed autopsy: “I want the truth”)

“Yesterday at the follow-up meeting there was also consent to seek a third opinion, a third opinion, to strengthen the analysis and fully and absolutely clarify what was the cause of Debanhi’s death,” said Ricardo Mejía, undersecretary of Mexico security.

(You are interested: Debanhi Escobar was murdered and suffered sexual violence, according to autopsy)

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9, 2022 and was found dead two weeks later. Photo: Instagram: @Debanhi.Escobar

The Mexican government has promised to clarify the still mysterious death of Debanhi, whose body appeared on April 21 in a motel cistern in the northern state of Nuevo León after disappearing on April 9.

A first autopsy by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office indicated that he died of a “deep skull contusion,” but last week an independent expert opinion was leaked that the family requested revealed “traces of a violent sexual relationship” and blows that indicate an alleged murder.

Undersecretary Mejía commented that “both opinions have differences, one notes that there was no sexual assault, another notes that there was, and different causes of death.”

“Consequently, what is sought is to be able to issue a technical opinion in order to unify criteria on what was the cause of Debanhi’s death,” he argued at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

There is a commitment to strengthen collaboration to exhaust all lines of investigation, clarify the truth of the facts and that there is no impunity

Debanhi’s death has caused an international stir due to the image that went viral of her abandoned on the road by a taxi driver who allegedly harassed her, and due to the alleged failures of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, which first investigated the case as an accident.

The notoriety of the case motivated the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to meet last week with Debanhi’s parents, who have criticized the actions of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office.

The federal official also reported that “in chain of custody, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, the femicide area, will send video recording equipment, recordings, telephony, to the technical areas of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection so that they can be analyzed. ”.

EFE

More world news

– Biden receives leaders of Finland and Sweden to discuss his entry into NATO

– We know our soldiers have encountered UFOs, says US

– US House of Representatives approves initiative against domestic terrorism