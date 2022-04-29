Although the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case of Debanhi Escobar as a femicide, the data it has presented so far suggests that they seek to reach the conclusion that the young woman was responsible for her death by allegedly being “in a drunken state” and falling into a cistern.

The newspaper EL UNIVERSAL, from Mexico, had access to data from the investigation folder of the Prosecutor’s Office, among which the statements of the two women who accompanied Debanhi the night of last April 8, who said they attended three meetings prior to that of Quinta El Diamante, where the young woman separated from the group.

From it, The Prosecutor’s Office traced a route on Debanhi’s last steps, which is accompanied by videos from security cameras and graphics of what could have happened that night, whose data point to affirm that the young woman was drunk and fell, by accident, into the cistern where she was found 13 days after her disappearance. The Prosecutor’s Office has reported that although everything seems to indicate that the young woman fell into the cistern, no line of investigation has been closed.

The declaration of the friends

According to the statements of Sarahí “N” and Ivonne “N”, after going to a convenience store to buy drinks, they and Debanhi went to a meeting at an address located on Simón Bolívar street in the center of San Nicolás, to the one that arrived around 11:30 p.m., where they participated in games in which they consumed alcohol.

However, they decided to leave the place to another party near where they were, but when they arrived the door was not opened for them, so they decided to request a taxi through the DiDi platform, which assigned the driver Juan David “N”, who He arrived for the girls at 12:49 am and in 10 minutes he took them to a fifth located on Vía Numancia.

Ivonne and Sarahí declared that when they arrived, at 1:00 a.m. on April 9, they saw that the party had ended and decided to look for another place to continue the night, that is how they arrived at Quinta El Diamante, where they joined another group of young people who were also arriving. At 1:30 a.m., the party, whose name has not been revealed, allowed the young women to join the party, even though he did not know them.

They decide to send her home because they cannot control her and reassure her because of the drunken state in which she was.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., according to surveillance camera videos held by the Prosecutor’s Office, Debanhi ran out of the fifth and behind her came another young man who tried to stop her, but she evaded it and even threw a punch at him. Then another group of young people arrived to try to intervene.

Both the women who went with her and other guests at the party declared before the Prosecutor’s Office that, during the discussion, the young woman was carrying a bottle of vodka and was in an “inconvenient state”, she did not allow them to come to help her and even fell asleep. for about 15 minutes, which is why Sarahí and Ivonne decided to order a taxi to take her home.

“They decide to send her home because they cannot control her and reassure her because of the drunken state in which she was.”, referred one of the declarants. This is how Juan David “N”, who took them to the place, returned between 03:29 and 3:36 hours, as he states that when he initially left them at the Quinta Diamante he gave them his cell phone number in case they needed return service. later.

Sarahí and Ivonne asked him to take only Debanhi home, but, according to the driver’s statement, the young woman behaved aggressively and told him that she wanted to return to the party.

At 4:25 a.m., one hour after Debanhi got into the car, the young woman got out of it and that’s when Juan David “N” decided to take the photo that went viral on social networkswhile staying on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway.

According to surveillance videos, Debanhi walked on the sidewalk and later crossed the road at Alcosa, a cargo transportation company, but did not enter the building. This place is located two blocks from the fifth where the young woman had gone to the party.

new videos

Map of the site where Debanhi Escobar was found.

Yesterday, at a press conference, the State Prosecutor’s Office released images from the security cameras of the Nueva Castilla Motel, in which someone is distinguished who, they say, is Debanhi, who runs into the building despite the fact that no one was supposedly chasing her.

“She remains at least 20 minutes in a corner of the restaurant’s garden, in those 23 recorded minutes, no person is observed looking for her or following her,” insisted the prosecution.

In the garden where Debanhi went is the cistern where his body was foundwhich was in disuse and consists of three pits, two of them open.

In the grave where his body was found, his tennis shoes were recovered; between the graves, his bag with some belongings; in the second pit, a lighter, keys, his cell phone, a small bag and a plastic container.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, hotel staff reported foul odors in the area of ​​the cistern on April 21, when the body was found.

In the autopsy carried out by the authorities, the day after the discovery, it was established that his body was in the emphysematous phase of putrefaction, that is, that he had been lifeless for five days to two weeks, and presentedto various injuries from which they concluded that Debanhi died from a blow to the front of the head.

“The front part of the head was inflamed and there was coloration, a bruise so to speak, in the frontal region and in both eyelids,” said forensic doctor Omar León Maldonado, who performed the autopsy.

“By having a head injury and being in a place with little oxygen and without medical attention, all of this aggravated his condition and led to his death,” he specified.

The investigation remains open, without conclusions and under the modality of femicide. The case has had several versions and the deficiencies led to the dismissal of two state officials.

