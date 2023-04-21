A woman paints a purple ribbon on a wall with images of Debanhi Escobar, in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico. DANIEL BECERRIL (REUTERS)

One year ago at dawn when Mario Escobar left the yellow walls that protect the Nueva Castilla motel, on the outskirts of Monterrey, he approached the press in a tumult and said crying: “My daughter is dead and I don’t know what to do ”. With that sentence, the father recognized that the body found inside an abandoned cistern was that of Debanhi Escobar, 18, who had been looking for him with teeth for 12 days, his family, his neighbors and hundreds of police officers. . The disappearance of the young woman distressed an anesthetized country, which made her the latest symbol of femicides. Her case, for which there are still no answers or detainees, illustrates Mexico’s failure to achieve justice for murdered women.

“We are 365 days away from Debanhi being planted in the motel and one year has passed since that atrocity they did to our daughter,” Mario Escobar, who along with Dolores Bazaldúa, the young woman’s mother, told EL PAÍS, have summoned a demonstration this Friday in Monterrey. The march will leave the macroplaza of the state capital and will go to the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. Finally, the objective is to reach the Nueva Castilla motel to observe a minute of silence. “There are still many open questions, what we are looking for is justice and truth,” says the father.

Debanhi Escobar studied Law at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, she was the daughter of two teachers, she liked to dance. On April 8, she went to a party with a group of friends. The security cameras captured her entering and leaving a farm in the municipality of Escobedo. The first journey she did accompanied by two friends and her return, alone. She was taken on both trips by the same driver. She boarded the taxi back at 4:17 in the morning; after a few meters of travel, she Debanhi got out of the car. She did it at kilometer 15.5 of the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas. A dangerous stretch of asphalt in which during 2021 hundreds of people disappeared. At that point, alone and with her arms crossed, the driver took a photo of her.

What is now known from the security cameras is that the young woman tried to ask for help at a transport company, which is located on that road. Not finding anyone, she went to the Nueva Castilla motel. At 4:35 a.m., she is seen running into the premises and, according to the leaked images, instead of going to the reception – which is located just after entering the motel – the young woman hid in a nook in a disused garden. About 20 minutes later, Debanhi moved. And that gust has become the last of her. After 13 days, motel employees found the body of the young woman inside a cistern that was in that garden. One year later, the question remains the same: how did she get there?

The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office tried to make believe that the young woman had accidentally fallen into the cistern and had died of a cranial contusion. This hypothesis has already been refuted by the results of a subsequent autopsy, which is what the family recognizes as official, and for which they had to exhume the young woman’s body. This latest study identifies as the cause of death “asphyxia due to suffocation due to obstruction of the respiratory orifices.” Furthermore, it establishes that the young woman died between three and five days before she was found in the cistern. This means that Debanhi was alive between 10 and eight days while the city was papered with her face, while her photo went viral throughout the country and her disappearance reached the president. Where was Debanhi those days? With who? A year later and still no answers.

Irregularities in the case precipitated the dismissal of two prosecutors and, eventually, also the state prosecutor, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero. The authorities accumulated one negligence after another: they allegedly searched the motel several times before the body was found there, without success, and for two weeks they assured that there were no cameras or images to help locate the young woman —they finally delivered hours of recording, both from the transport company and from the motel. The investigation was carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, who is the one who directs it now, and who has barely given details of the last months of investigations. Two motel employees have been linked to a legal process accused of false statements and concealment of information. They are the only two people prosecuted.

He Debanhi case left a deep mark on young Mexican women: the despair of their parents during the search, the discovery of the body, and the lack of answers about who or why killed the young woman. In November, Lidia Gabriela Gómez, a 23-year-old, jumped from a moving taxi in Mexico City, believing she was being kidnapped. Her brother, Diego Maldonado, told EL PAÍS that she was very dismayed by what had happened with Debanhi a few months ago: ”She was very involved in the feminist movement, when what happened Debanhi said: ‘If something like this happens to me , if one day they take me in a car, I better venture to find me in a vacant place “.

