Nuevo León.- After the discovery of the body of Debanhi Escobar some have come to light videos where you can see the young woman at the Nueva Castilla motelbut it is also possible to see how a car arrives and presumably takes her away, the Nuevo León authorities have confirmed that the driver of this vehicle has already been identified.

When the video of New Castile motel was presented by the authorities, they omitted what can be seen in one of the windows, being the Internet users who noticed this incredible detail.

In case of Debanhi Escobar It has given much to talk about outside and inside Mexico, little by little new clues have come out to understand what happened.

Read more: Who is the man who tried to carry Debanhi Escobar away?

According to the recordings presented by the Nuevo Leon Prosecutor’s Officen, in the video of the security camera of the dining room, at 05:47 hours sand you can see at the street door the arrival of a white car and a person.

After this discovery, the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides of Nuevo León, Griselda Núñez, said that they had already identified that and other movements, as well as the party attendees.

Griselda Núñez, also announced that The driver of the vehicle that appears in the security camera video of the Nueva Castilla motel has already been identified. but he had not yet been interviewed.

He also clarified that the videos are monitored and that Debanhi’s exit is not perceived on the cameras.

Read more: “They accuse me in the Debanhi case”, Gustavo Soto says he is not “El Jaguar”

So far it is unknown if the people who have already been identified by the authorities have already given their statement of the facts.