Nuevo León.- One year after its disappearance and then subsequent discovery lifelessin case of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa it seems that it is still far from being clarified without a doubt.

Because that, doubts, are the ones that touch and stain this case and the investigations that have been carried out.

Yet the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) pointed out that it is doing research still the case, also that the inquiries were assigned to the Special Prosecutor for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Human Trafficking (FEVIMTRA), and that they are in an “initial stage”… in INITIAL STAGE. And almost a year has passed since Debanhi’s life was cut off.

Debanhi went out partying with two friendsthe night of April 8, 2022; Apparently they went to various places with parties, it was Friday night, but at a certain point, the two “friends” left Debanhi alone and asked a Didi platform taxi driver to come pick her up and drop her off at her house. But in the end, Debanhi was left alone on the street, in the early hours of Saturday, April 9.

It was until late on Thursday the 21st that they found his body at the bottom of one of the three water cisterns of the motel new castilelocated by Boulevard Licenciado José López Portillo either Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highwayin the Nueva Castilla sector, in Ciudad General Escobedo, an industrial city belonging to Monterrey, Nuevo León.

After Debanhi’s disappearance, on the 9th, her parents filed a complaint with the authorities, and they and other people began to look for the girl, especially where she disappeared: at kilometer 15.5 of Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highwayand Vía de Numancia street, in the Jardines de la Reina subdivision.

Three blocks from there are the facilities of the motel new castileat the corner of the aforementioned highway and Vía de Galicia street, already in the Nueva Castilla sector.

Despite intensive searches in that area, including inside the motel (because according to security camera videos, Debanhi wandered around there), nothing was reported about his presence.

After days of protests, demands that they find her, national news coverage, and even the fact that the case was known in other countries, on the night of April 21 it was reported that they had just find a body in it background of one of the three cisterns of water (two of them without lids) in a "disused" area of ​​the aforementioned motel and next to a circular restaurant.

As far as could be seen, the outfit of the body matched the one he was carrying Debanhi.

That same place had already been inspected by agents of the Ministerial Police on April 12, in addition to hotel rooms and checking security cameras. But they said they found nothing.

While the authorities of the prosecution state processed the place where the body was found, Debanhi’s father yelled at them, the media reported.

“They were here 13 days, how many times were they here?!” he snapped at them.

The next day, April 22, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed officially that the body was Debanhi; he added that the body was in the emphysematous phase of putrefactionthat is, he had no life between 5 and 14 days.

He also pointed out that, according to the (first) necropsyDebanhi died of a deep head contusion (in the forehead).

And the authorities of the State Prosecutor’s Office recognized that the cistern where the young woman was found had already been investigated in “four times“, even in the presence of other state authorities.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the place was reviewed again after employees of the aforementioned motel reported the emanation of gases coming from there (from the cisterns); was when found he body.

After the discovery, the ministerial agents claimed that they had not discovered the body before due to a “massive human error”.

Another striking detail: at the place where Debanhi was found, there were her bag, her cell phone and her tennis shoes, but the latter were not on, according to reports.

Body ‘sown’, surprises

Don Mario Escobar and his family they rejected the version that Debanhi, in the dark and disoriented, fell into one of the cisterns that did not have a lid, and hit his head and died in the water.

For Don Mario, the body of his daughter was “planted” (either “sown“) there, that is, they put it there after it was searched intensely, that in reality someone killer in another place, to after days throw the body there in one of the cisterns.

Also, Mario Escobar reported that the State Prosecutor’s Office showed him videos showing that the driver of Didi who picked her up (Juan David “N”) the sexually harassedthat this man touched his daughter’s breasts, which is perhaps why Debanhi demanded to get out of the car.

Later, the taxi driver denied that he had done anything wrong with Debanhi (he was investigated and released), that he even wanted to help her, but she decided to get out of the car. He claimed that she left her, but after a while he came back to see if he saw her.

On April 24, Debanhi’s family said they demanded a second autopsy to Debanhi. She brought up a video showing Debanhi walking towards the motel.

That same day the prosecution de Nuevo León announced that by protocol Debanhi’s death would be investigated as a femicide. The case was passed to the Special Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Womenfrom the State Attorney’s Office.

On April 26, the FGEJNL released new videos in which Debanhi is seen… despite the fact that both the motel and the Prosecutor’s Office said days ago that there were no more videos. Don Mario Escobar accused negligence.

On April 27, authorities and Mario Escobar announced that they would be dismissed from their postsRodolfo Salinas, of the Special Prosecutor for Missing Personsand Javier Caballero, from the Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor’s Office… for alleged irregularities if.

On April 28 the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) ordered the creation of an inter-institutional group for the investigation. It was reported that the crime to be investigated was reclassified: from enforced disappearancewent to femicide.

On May 2, the Nuevo León Specialized Prosecutor for Femicide stated that nobody there was reviewed the area of ​​the cisterns…despite being part of the motel where Debanhi walked and that they did check there four times.

On May 12, the existence of 15 more video surveillance videos of the area was revealed, in relation to the case, and there was another forensic investigation at the motel.

A day later, on the 13th, the president AMLO He said that he reached agreements with Debanhi’s parents, during his tour of Nuevo León.

On May 13, the Spanish newspaper El País reported that he had access to the second opinion (or necropsy) which Debanhi’s family ordered.

Bliss necropsyindependent of the one carried out by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, according to what indicated that Debanhi died of severe blows to the head caused by a “mechanical agent overwhelming“, in addition to the fact that his body registered more injuriessigns of sexual violencethat there was dead before reaching the place where they found her, and that there were no signs of having drowned (in water).

In other words, there were indications of "femicide violent death". According to El País, the Prosecutor's Office included this expert opinion in the investigation folder.

But, in the State Prosecutor’s Office they denied that there was a necropsy apart from theirs.

Mario Escobar announced that he would take legal action against the staff of the Prosecutor’s Office, for leaking details of the case to the media.

On May 17, President AMLO said that the federal government was entering the case (with the FGR).

On June 16, AMLO was informed that Debanhi’s body would be exhumed for an examination. third autopsywith the help of a group of medical experts.

The body was disinterred on July 1, and transferred to the University Hospital of Monterrey, Nuevo León, with forensic results expected in one to three days.

On July 2, the postmortem examination was completed during the early hours of the morning. The girl’s body was buried again in the same grave, where she rested.

On July 18, the forensic results of the third autopsy were reported during a conference given by Felipe Edmundo Takeshi Medina, director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The results of the third necropsy:

Debanhi’s cause of death was due to suffocation in its variety of airway obstruction .

in its variety of . The postmortem interval established by the macroscopic findings and cadaveric signs was 3 to 5 days from the day it was located (that is, died 3 to 5 days before being found that is, maybe April 17 or after).

that is, maybe April 17 or after). No Evidence or injuries of sexual violence .

Evidence or injuries of . Ruled out, death by suffocation by submersion (drowning in water).

Another striking fact: in January 2023, two workers at the Nueva Castilla motel (the manager and a chambermaid) were charged with the crime of false statements and reports to the authority, and the crime of concealment. On the 10th they were linked to the process. whatThey told lies, they covered for someone?

In publications in the media, given the inconsistencies, the hypothesis has been pointed out that in this case perhaps someone wants to cover up, the person responsible for this crime?

Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa are waiting for the authorities, now from the FGR, to clarify this case 100 percent, the death of their only daughter.