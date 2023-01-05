Monterrey, Nuevo León.- This Wednesday the hearing for the link to the process of Ana Luisa “N” and Elida Yurith “N”, manager and receptionist, respectively, of the Nueva Castilla motel, located in Escobedo, Nuevo León, for the crimes of false statements and cover-up in the investigation of the femicide of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.

However, at the request of the defense of the two employees of the motel, The control judge granted the extension of the term to resolve until next Monday, January 9.

Employees are investigated for the crimes of false statements and concealment because they pointed out that there were no video recordings of Debanhi Susana in the establishment, since they assured that the existing surveillance cameras were only for monitoring.

Debanhi’s parents, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa, declared that they trust that the statements of the employees and the videos will reveal important information about the person or persons responsible for their daughter’s femicide.

If charged, the two motel employees would be the first people linked to the process for the femicide of Debanhi Escobar, whose body was found on April 21, 2022 in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, 13 days after his disappearance. The third autopsy confirmed that Debanhi died of “asphyxia due to suffocation in its variety of airway obstruction.”