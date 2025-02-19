Debajuste in the accounts of Cuarte de Huerva: 5.4 million euros in expenses without inspection only in the exercise of 2023

A fact is enough: if the municipal budget of Cuarte de Huerva in 2023 was 17 million euros, the total invoicing invoices by the mayor’s office without prior inspection – an exceptional figure and must be linked to expenses overtakers – amounted to 5, 4 million, practically a third of the total planned. This is one of the examples of disruption in the City Council accounts that reveal the reports of the intervention, which has been warning of the constant payments without control carried out by the government team, all of them validated by decree of the Mayor’s Office.

These are recurrent practices, which are repeated year after year, and that include – as well as the documentation to which this newspaper has had access – fractionation of minor contracts, verbal contracts or recurrent expenses that are not taken out of tender. And to this are added the repairs placed by the supervisory body to the last three municipal budgets, all informed unfavorably.

Cuarte de Huerva has been governed since the summer of 2023 by the PP, with the governor Elena Lacalle in front, in coalition with two councilors of your Aragon and two mayor so far in Vox, but who after breaking with the ultra -rightist direction are not assigned as not assigned . Even the last municipal elections, and for nine consecutive mandates – since 1987 – the mayor was the historic Jesús Pérez, of the pair.

The most significant report has to do with the 2023 budget settlement, since it offers a global vision of the last closed year. Only in the file section that have seen the light with the omission of the prior inspection, intervention accounts for 27 decrees that saw the light without having been visa in advance and that add up to a volume of 5.4 million euros, almost one third of the approved budget for the year.

Among the invoices that the City Council of Huerva validates without the mandatory prior control there are endless habitual and recurrent expenses. As this newspaper has been able to verify, the items include concepts such as cleaning of the streets, school transport, air conditioning, maintenance of municipal facilities, equipment for parks, a discomobile for Halloween, vehicle fuel or surveillance of a pavilion in works.

All these expenses refer to the exercise of 2023, when there were municipal elections and a relay in the corporation. In any case, the bulk of disbursement can be attributed to the current government team: 3.4 million euros were validated since the end of July, with Lacalle as mayor, while 2 million are attributed to the first semester, when the concluded the Jesus Pérez stage as the first mayor.

In its reports, the intervention points to the subdivision of minor contracts: “They are repeatedly commissioned and in a concatenated manner with the same contractor through the minor contract procedure, when it comes to permanent and predictable needs in the time that They should be hired through the timely contracting procedure, ”says the inspection body. These needs, which are not exceptional and are periodic, “should have been the subject of tender and mandatory concurrence and advertising,” the auditor affects.

There are invoices that are paid before even the end of the service contracted, continuous and repetitive benefits and also improper expenses, such as social services, health and education.

This newspaper has tried to contact the mayor to gather her point of view, but it has not been possible.

“The City Council is reiterating issues of legality and are telling you that they are recurring expenses, so the services must be bidded and awarded a contract, as indicated by the Law of Public Contracts,” warns the PSOE spokeswoman, Mercedes Pérez.

To this rosary of expenses without validating, we must add 19 resolutions adopted by the governor contrary to intervention repairs, whose global amount exceeds 500,000 euros. The majority refer, within section of personnel expenses, to overtime and bonuses and to the fact that it has been paid for attendance to contests courts. There is also a work certification and the award of a service contract.

It is remembered that all of the above refers only to the exercise of 2023. But the practices have continued to keep in time. In 2024, in the absence of knowing in detail the global amount, expenses in diesel, maintenance of services or in surveillance of facilities have continued to be validated. Among the invoices are for example almost 14,000 euros for a caterin at the Santa Ana parties, 25,000 euros for a company to paint in two educational centers or 18,000 euros for a pick -up for gardeners.

Cuarte de Huerva organizes trips for adults that are charged in metallic and that do not go through municipal accounting

This same last January, the municipal plenary validated almost 100,000 euros in 158 invoices belonging to the exercise of 2025, with school transport expenses, veterinarians, in dry cleaner or again in the surveillance of a pavilion in works.