I.In the snowstorm in Kiel, FC Bayern Munich slipped. Defensive weakness, as very often in the past few weeks, the Champions League winner slipped directly into embarrassment in the catch-up game of the second round of the DFB Cup at Holstein Kiel. He lost to Kiel 5-6 on penalties on Wednesday evening and was eliminated for the first time since 2000. Kiel will meet SV Darmstadt 98 in the second round on February 2nd at home. Fin Bartels converted the decisive penalty, before Marc Roca had failed due to Ioannis Gelios. Bayern coach Hansi Flick was served by the performance of his team. The strong third division in the second division cheered. That was it for the defending champion in this cup round.

“Even if it sounds stupid after a cup defeat against an underdog from Kiel – luck was not on our side. It is certainly not the best phase for FC Bayern, “said Thomas Müller afterwards on Sky:” You can’t blame us for having given up the game with a Larifari attitude. The elimination is brutal, you have to let it sink in first. ”Holstein goalkeeper Gelios said overjoyed:“ Nobody in Kiel, no player, no fan, no one will ever forget this evening. ”

The 1-0 lead by Serge Gnabry in the 14th minute, scored from offside, gave no security; the same was true for Leroy Sané’s nice 2-1 in the 48th minute. Initially, KSV Holstein had equalized in the 37th minute through Fin Bartels; Alexander Mühling had a tie a minute after Bayern’s renewed leadership, but shot over the gate. With substitutes Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa, Bayern went to the third goal in the final quarter of an hour. But because Kiel remained defenseless and put pinpricks himself, it remained a competitive and dissolute cup game, which was awarded thirty minutes by Hauke ​​Wahl’s goal to equalize in stoppage time. In extra time, however, Bayern unsuccessfully pressed the winning goal. After 120 minutes it was 2-2.

No ideas, hardly any speed

Lots of possession, but no ideas, little speed: Flick’s team made it easy for Holstein to get through the first half quite well. A bit of luck, however, was that Kiel did not lag behind relatively hopelessly in the 35th minute when Müller stalked the ball over the crossbar from a few meters. Serge Gnabry had previously crossed his head. Müller hadn’t been offside, unlike Gnabry at the first goal of the evening in the yawning empty Holstein Stadium at Kiel Westring: Gelios could have held Müller’s header in the Kiel goal or otherwise cleared it – but he fended off the ball in front of Gnabry’s feet, and the Bayern national players had no trouble pushing in from a few meters to lead the record cup winners.



1-0 for Bayern in the 14th minute. The “Kölner Keller” could not report: In the second round of the cup, the referee team in the stadium has to do without outside help. The Kiel coach Ole Werner was annoyed. But despite the deficit, the KSV did not change their style of play. Waiting, staying sorted, delivering rooms – so it went on, and Holstein hardly ever got into trouble because it tried to solve many things in a playful way and so seldom came under too much pressure and always got air to breathe.

When there was a chance to strike himself, Fin Bartels ran up to Manuel Neuer alone because Bayern were very high and neither Niklas Süle nor Bouna Sarr could follow. This time Neuer could not intervene decisively, and the North German cheered in the 37th minute about the equalization after Jannik Dehm’s beautiful long pass.

After the break, Sané slipped the free kick into the goal after van den Bergh’s foul on Musiala; but whoever believed in calm in the Bayern game was mistaken. Vulnerable at all times, because badly coordinated on the defensive, the FCB had to survive dicey moments against the playfully good Kieler, imagined they were the winner until the fifth minute of stoppage time, before Hauke ​​Wahl’s contact with the right shoulder gave Holstein the equalizer. It was the last action in regular time.

Another lead, like on Friday at 2: 3 after 2: 0 in Gladbach. Flick couldn’t like that. And his team clearly struggled to become more active again in extra time without Leon Goretzka, who had stayed in Munich. It went back and forth, the loss of strength was noticeable in both teams, but the advantages were now clearly with Bayern, who pressed for the winning goal. Gelios kept Holstein in the game twice with parades before the penalty shoot-out – where Kiel cheered.