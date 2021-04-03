A.ow of all things against the relegation candidate West Bromwich Albion, Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as team manager of the English football club Chelsea FC. In his 15th competitive game with the Blues, the former Bundesliga coach conceded an embarrassing 2: 5 (1: 2) home defeat against the table penultimate and suffered a severe setback in the fight for renewed Champions League qualification.

With national player Timo Werner in the starting line-up, the Londoners took the lead through former Dortmund-based Christian Pulisic (27th). After the yellow-red card for Thiago Silva due to repeated foul play (29th), the game tipped over: Matheus Pereira made a double strike shortly before the break (45th + 2 / 45th + 4) to 1: 2.

Havertz no longer helps either

After the break, Callum Robinson (63rd) and Mbaye Diagne (68th) increased to 4: 1 for the blatant outsider. Mason Mount only managed the second Chelsea goal on pass from Werner (71st). After that, Tuchel also changed national player Kai Havertz, but the former Leverkusen player could no longer prevent the home bankruptcy. Robinson scored again for the guests (90 + 1).

The clear home defeat means a severe setback for the Blues in the fight for the Champions League places. Chelsea finished fourth in the table on Saturday. Local rivals Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday in Newcastle) and West Ham United (Monday in Wolverhampton) could still pass with wins on Matchday 30. After all: with previously, across all competitions, 14 games without

The defeat is Tuchel, who was named “Coach of the Month” of the Premier League on Friday, the sole record holder among the coaches in Chelsea’s club history.

Tuchel had defended national player Werner after his big chance in the World Cup qualification before the game. “It’s easy to point your finger at Timo, what I can’t really understand and what I don’t accept,” said Tuchel on Friday during a press conference. He continues to trust the 25-year-old. Werner has scored goals “since he was five years old,” said Tuchel. “He never stopped.” That is why the striker, who miserably missed a chance to take the lead in the national team’s 2-1 draw against North Macedonia last Wednesday, can rely on his abilities.

“It will come again, it’s just a matter of time,” said Tuchel, drawing a comparison: “If a woman doesn’t want to go out to dinner with you, you can’t make her go out either. You step back a little and maybe she’ll call you. ”The 47-year-old also introduced his remarks on Werner with a joke:“ It was a bad pass from Ilkay Gündogan, that’s how I see it, ”said Tuchel, looking at them Scene in the international match and grinned. After the 2: 5 on Saturday, Tuchel had nothing to laugh about either.