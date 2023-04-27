Unmitigated disaster for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have thrown away a game they had won and with it they fall in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat by 4 victories to 1. The fifth game was played at the home of the regular season leader, who had posted a record winning percentage in team history this year. The Bucks seemed to have the game under control, but they sank in the last quarter and fell in overtime (126-128).

With the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo on the track, the Bucks tightened in the second and third quarters and reached the last one with a 16-point lead (102-86). In the fourth, however, those from Milwaukee collapsed while those from Miami peppered them with triples. With a 25-9 run, they tied the game at 111 points and a chill ran through the stands.

Jimmy Butler, the star of Miami and the playoff, missed a 3-point shot that would have put Miami ahead and the Bucks took a 4-point lead with 14 seconds left. Again it seemed an almost insurmountable distance. With 8.1 seconds to go, Gabe Vincent scored from 3 and the Miami Heat were 1 behind.

The party went crazy. The referees whistled first for a non-existent foul that was resolved with a jump. Behind him, those from Miami were needed to provoke the free throws, but there were only 2.1 seconds left. Jrue Holiday made just 1 of 2 shots for the Bucks, who were up two. There was almost no time, but with a tenth to go, Butler acrobatically equalized and sent the game into extra time (118-118).

Miami smelled blood. And in the extension she claimed her victim, traumatized by what she had just experienced. Now the heat will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with home field advantage for the New Yorkers. In the other conference semifinal, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play.

The Heat qualified for the playoffs in the playoffs, the so-called play-in. It seemed one of the clearest playoffs, but for the sixth time in NBA history, the conference leader falls in the first round against the eighth.

Jimmy Butler has emerged as the great protagonist. After the 56 points of his spectacular fourth game, this Wednesday he was once again the top scorer. He has added 42 points, plus 8 assists and 4 rebounds. He was escorted by Gabe Vincent, with 22 points, including that key triple with 8 seconds to go, and above all, Bam Adebayo, with his triple double: 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says goodbye with a performance worthy of what he is, one of the best players in the world. He has scored 38 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Khris Middleton has accompanied him with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, but at the moment of truth, the team has collapsed. The trembling in the last quarter has no explanation for a team that was listed as a favorite to win the championship ring. Already in the previous game they wasted an apparently comfortable advantage, but the 16 points that they threw away this Wednesday are inexplicable in a team of their level.

The tie was twisted from the beginning for those from Milwaukee with the injury of Antetokounmpo, who fell flat in the first quarter of the first game and hurt his back. In the regular season, the Greek has scored 31.1 points and grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, fifth and third in the NBA in those rankings. In addition, he has given 5.7 assists per game and his success rate has been 55.3%. That set of statistics (more than 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists with more than 50% accuracy) Only Wilt Chamberlain had done it in all of NBA history.

After his injury, Miami surprised by taking the lead in the tie. The Bucks reacted in the second game with a record festival of triples that made up for the absence of their star.

When the tie traveled to Miami, the Heat took the lead again. The Bucks got their best player back in Game 4 and seemed to have won it, but they lost it. The same has happened this Wednesday.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

