Unable to break during the derby against ASSE, Olympique Lyonnais ended up being joined by AS Saint-Etienne (1-1) at the very end of a meeting counting for the 9th day of Ligue 1 and disputed Sunday. The former coach of the Blues, Raymond Domenech, advised the Rhone coach Peter Bosz to set up a more balanced game.

All guilty for Domenech

“Lyon is unable to manage a result. The Lyonnais play, they attack, that’s good. But they don’t tell the difference. Sometimes, they find themselves in difficulty by leaving boulevards to the adversary… Each time the ball goes back to the other side, they leave someone free. There are spaces everywhere, to the right, to the left. It is complicated !“, Regretted Domenech for The Channel The Team.

“I think they all break free. We can blame the players and the coach for that. Players cannot play like this. They play the matches to win them. When you win 1-0 in a derby, there is no point in attacking at 14… You had to keep safety, at a minimum, especially behind, where they are often lost in the positioning… (…) These defensive problems are not today, but OL must move on to something else, ”thundered the famous consultant.