Home page politics

Split

According to a survey, the CDU is clearly in first place in terms of voter favor in Hesse. For Nancy Faeser, the values ​​are anything but positive.

Wiesbaden – Die CDU is a week and a half before Hesse election according to a survey, still ahead. According to a representative survey published on Thursday (September 28th) by infratest dimap on behalf of the ARD the Christian Democrats would get 31 percent. They followed at a considerable distance Greens with 17 percent. Both parties received an unchanged result in the so-called Sunday question compared to a survey at the beginning of September. The SPD In comparison, it lost two percentage points and fell to 16 percent.

Things will be tight for Nancy Faeser (SPD) in the Hesse election. © IMAGO/M. Popov

The AfD also performed two percentage points worse at 15 percent. For the representative pre-election survey, the opinion research institute surveyed 1,515 eligible voters in Hesse from Monday to Wednesday of this week. The FDP According to the survey, there are currently 6 percent (+1) hopes of returning to the Wiesbaden parliament. The left At four percent (+1), however, it would currently remain below the five percent hurdle and would no longer be represented in the Hesse parliament after 15 years. The Free Voters would also get 4 percent (+1). A new state parliament will be elected in Hesse on October 8th. The country is currently governed by a coalition of the CDU and the Greens.

CDU: 31 percent

31 percent Greens: 17 percent

17 percent SPD: 16 percent (-2 percent compared to the last survey at the beginning of September)

16 percent (-2 percent compared to the last survey at the beginning of September) AfD: 15 percent (-2)

15 percent (-2) FDP: 6 percent (+1)

6 percent (+1) The left: 4 percent (+1)

4 percent (+1) Source: infratest dimap for ARD

Continuation of the black-green coalition or grand coalition? Only 14 percent would vote directly for Nancy Faeser

According to the election poll, both would be one Continuation of the current coalition of CDU and Greens as well as a coalition between the CDU and SPD is possible. A new edition of black-green would currently have the most supporters at 31 percent, but is viewed critically by a majority (63 percent). One in four people said they were positive about black and red. 67 percent would find this coalition less good or bad. According to the survey, if those eligible to vote in Hesse could elect their Prime Minister directly, Hessians would currently be more likely to vote for the Christian Democrats Boris Rhine (35 percent) than the Green Tarek Al-Wazir (19 percent) or the Social Democrat Nancy Faeser (14 percent).

Election surveys are generally subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data they collect. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. (dpa)