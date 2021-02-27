S.chalke trainer Christian Gross disappeared into the cabin corridor with his eyes down. After the denial of an alleged player revolt against the coach, FC Schalke 04 experienced the next debacle with the 1: 5 (1: 3) at VfB Stuttgart. The Swiss looked battered on Saturday. However, he vehemently ruled out a resignation, and despite the media reports that leading players in the bottom of the table allegedly demanded his replacement, he tried to maintain his composure.

“No, no,” said Gross this Saturday after the final whistle at Sky when asked if he would throw it down: “For me there is no giving up.” But he admitted: “I think there are better moments than this one today . “And that is due to the fuss about his person – in addition to the fact that relegation from the Bundesliga is getting closer and closer.

After the goals conceded by Wataru Endo (10th minute / 26th), Sasa Kalajdzic (34th), Philipp Klement (88th) and Daniel Didavi (90th + 2), hopes for a miracle to stay in the class are fading more and more. Negligent defense in set pieces led to the 16th defeat of the season, the goal of captain Sead Kolasinac (40th) was too little. Nabil Bentaleb missed with a missed penalty (72nd) to bring Schalke to 2: 3 and to give hope for a point. It was only in the final minutes that the substitutes Klement and Didavi released VfB and made for a result that was actually too high. “So it was very, very hard and clear,” said Gross, but was satisfied with the fighting in the second half.

“Everything else is not in our hands”

VfB coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, on the other hand, was “very dissatisfied” with the performance after the break. The Swabians, themselves burdened with a power struggle and a data affair, can even orient themselves upwards and increasingly plan for another season in the first division. Schalke, on the other hand, is again eight games without a success. In addition to Tasmania Berlin in the 1965/66 season (5), the Royal Blues are only the second team in Bundesliga history with less than 10 points after 23 games with nine points. But it was already clear before the kick-off that there would be no peace.

A club spokesman vehemently rejected media reports that Schalke’s leading players are said to have demanded another coach change. Sport1, the Funke media group and Sky had reported that players should have complained about Gross’s work and asked for Jochen Schneider’s replacement with sports director Jochen Schneider. But Schneider refused to do so. Schalke’s licensed player boss Sascha Riether left the exact content of discussions with players this week open. “They talk about revolution, and there was no revolution at all,” he said. After the final whistle, Shkodran Mustafi evaded the question of a player rebellion. “Our job is to go on the pitch and leave everything on the pitch,” said the defender at Sky: “Everything else is not in our hands.”



Left completely alone twice: Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo (right)

:



Image: AFP





The fourth Schalke coach is already big this season – but there is no sign of improvement, even if the guests resisted in the second half. He doesn’t feel let down, Gross said: “I think that when there are conflicts, you have to address them of course, but in the right way,” said the coach. He can “not necessarily understand” what is in the media.

With his arms crossed from his coaching zone, the former VfB coach had seen how the gaps in the penalty area were too big for standards. Again and again his players hit each other furiously on the field. The first Bundesliga goals of the Japanese Endo fit into the picture of the Schalke season. Completely free, the midfielder took advantage of the weakness of the guests after a corner from the right side of the formally strong Borna Sosa. At 2-0, Gonzalo Castro took the corner kick from the left, again the ball slipped through to Endo, again it was uncovered. Video evidence was used to check whether there was an offside position, but the hit counted.

And VfB even increased its dominance in the meantime: striker Kalajdzic used his headball strength and his understanding with flanker Sosa – again a corner was the starting point. Kolasinac made sure that Schalke didn’t have to go into the dressing room completely hopeless. And the guests tried hard to get the next goal in the second half, but failed as with the penalty kick because of their inability and VfB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. “If we play and defend the way we do today, the coach is the poorest pig,” said substitute goalkeeper Michael Langer.