Joe Biden is under fire after the TV debate with Donald Trump. The reason for the US President’s debacle could be his sleep pattern – this is what insiders reveal.

Washington – One moment, Joe Biden statesmanlike and confident; on other days the US President seems old and confused. US election campaign Biden’s health is always the focus of attention – especially from attacks by his political opponents. Biden’s inner circle now has an idea as to why the president’s appearances vary so much.

Botched TV duel against Trump: Time was too late for Joe Biden – say insiders

The performance of the Democrats depends on the time of day. His sleep pattern could also be the reason for his poor performance in the TV duel with Donald Trump The 90-minute debate began at 9 p.m., a time when the 81-year-old Biden is apparently no longer at his peak performance.

After TV duel it becomes clear: Biden works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – after that mistakes pile up

The time of day is important for which of the two Bidens appears. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Biden is reliable, alert and engaged – and many of his public events in front of cameras take place during these hours. Outside of this time or when traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to make verbal errors and become tired, his staff told the US news website Axios.

In recent days, we would have seen two Bidens: the experienced president rallying voters in a swing state and an 81-year-old man struggling to put his thoughts together in a televised debate. The president’s staff would do everything in their power to publicly present the good version of Biden, but they could not always control the circumstances.

Biden’s sleep schedule and walks play an important role in the 2024 US election campaign

Details such as Biden’s sleep schedule, his orthopedic shoes or his walks to Marine One are of great importance to his team. Especially during the election campaign, Biden’s best side should be the focus for the public. For example, his ascent on board Air Force One was recently meticulously staged to allay concerns about his age.

But Thursday’s televised debate has thwarted the White House’s efforts. In the evening duel against Donald Trump, Biden often seemed lost or stared into space with his mouth open and delivered convoluted answers in a hoarse voice. Then the cameras filmed CNN First Lady Jill Biden gently helping her husband descend the few steps to the podium.

“Knows how to do this job” – Loser Biden does not doubt himself despite TV duel

Even Biden’s advisers are now expressing doubts about whether the president can fulfill his duties for another four years in office. Biden himself allayed some of those concerns with a raucous campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, where he found a more comfortable atmosphere with a cheering crowd and a teleprompter.

Although he admitted that he had done poorly the night before, he portrayed himself as a Survivor who gets back on his feet. “I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he said. “But I know how to tell the truth. I know what’s right and what’s wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.” (lm)