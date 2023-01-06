Deathverse: Let It Diethe battle royale produced by GungHo Online Entertainment and developed by Supertrick Games, will close its doors to Julyeven if the development team hopes it is only a temporary stop: the intention is to rework the experience and relaunch it in an improved version.

In fact, in our review of Deathverse: Let It Die we underlined a series of not insignificant problems for the game, which presented itself at launch with very little contentas well as an inadequate and extremely generic technical sector.

Probably Supertrick Games’ goal was to debut their title with an essential system and then enrich it gradually, but the numbers probably did not reward this approach and updating the package in the long run has become complicated from a purely commercial point of view.

For this reason all the microtransactions will be suspended from February 7 and those who have purchased packages will be able to use them until the servers close in July. Season 2 will roll out as planned, with Season 3 rolling out only partially.

The development team wanted to thank the users and apologized for the protracted problems of Deathverse: Let It Die in terms of latency and slowness of matchmaking, and this is one of the main reasons why it was decided to stop the game and rework it into a substantially improved version.

Is this the best choice? Still too early to tell, but the authors have said they love this project and don’t want to throw it away, so they will try to recover it if possible.