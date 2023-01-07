Since it was launched, the multiplayer survival action game free to play DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE has suffered from various problems that have caused outrage in its player base, leading to the publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and the developer Supertrick Games to opt for a temporary suspension of the service.

This suspension will start on July 18ththus giving companies the possibility to re-develop the sides that could not be corrected with the game in operation, specifically the matchmaking hey lag problems.

The sales of Death Metal, the so-called in-game currency that can be purchased with real money, will be discontinued on February 7th. Season 2 of content will be released according to schedule, while Season 3 will see only a partial release.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4And pc Street Steam.

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment, Supertrick Games Street Gematsu