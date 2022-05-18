GungHo Online Entertainment And Supertrick Games have announced an open beta test for DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIEthe multiplayer action and survival game coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 during spring.

The game client can already be downloaded via PlayStation Store and the network test will run for two days. The first is the May 28 from 10pm to 4am (Italian time), the second is the June 5th from 10:00 to 15:00. More information is available below.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE – Network Test Hundreds of years have passed since the terrifying and sudden cataclysm known as “Earth Fury” that shook the planet in 2026. Humans have emerged transformed and to satisfy their thirst for violence, the inhuman survival television program was created ” DEATH JAMBOREE “. Only one competitor will remain standing! Who will be able to conquer fame and riches by fighting in a stylish and exaggerated way? [Acquisizione dei dati] By participating in this test, we will acquire data on PlayStation ™ Network IDs.

This data will only be used to send bonuses to test participants after the official launch of the game.

These data will not be used for purposes other than those indicated above. The data will be kept for the time necessary to achieve the aforementioned purposes and will be deleted when reasonably deemed no longer necessary. Please take the test only in accordance with the above conditions. [Importante] The contents and date of the beta test are subject to change without notice.

The connection costs for participation in the beta test will be borne by the test users.

It will not be possible to purchase paid items during the beta test.

The gameplay of the beta test may not be perfectly smooth.

It will not be possible to transfer the game data from the beta test to the final version of the game.

Some of the features present in the final version of the game will be limited in the beta test.

The data may be reset during the beta test.

Some features of the game (such as user interface or balance) may change in the final version.

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment Street Gematsu